Drinks in office: Bael Sherbet and more

Bael Sherbet

Method

Mix 1 and half tbsp honey, a glass of chilled water and 300g bael pulp in a juicer and blend. Sieve the mixture in a glass and add 10g of roasted melon seeds. Stir.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi.

The goodness factor

Bael is cooling and helps control cholesterol, while roasted melon seeds provide good fats and micronutrients.

By Kavita Devgan

Melonberry Mojito

Method

Combine 2 tbsp honey, some mint leaves, 2 lemons cut into chunks, salt to taste and juice of one lemon in a glass and mix. Top up the glass with 100ml soda and 200ml watermelon juice. Garnish with some wedges of watermelon and strawberry.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi.

The goodness factor

Melon delivers potassium, which helps keep blood pressure in control. Lemon and mint add antioxidants to this drink.

By Kavita Devgan

Mint Masala Lassi

Method

Combine 1 cup fresh curd, few chopped mint leaves and 1 K cup water in a blender. Pour the mix in a glass and add a pinch of roasted cumin powder. Stir, and drink.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi.

The goodness factor

Besides providing a high dose of protein and calcium, buttermilk instantly refreshes you and gives energy.

By Kavita Devgan

Nimbu Anaar Shikanji

Method

Combine 2 tbsp pomegranate grains, 70ml pomegranate juice, 2 tbsp honey, juice of two limes, 10 mint leaves, salt to taste and half tsp ‘chaat’ masala. Churn the mixture with ice. Top up the glass with chilled water.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi.

The goodness factor

This drink is loaded with vitamins A, C and E, iron and folate.

By Kavita Devgan

Papaya Smoothie

Method

Blend together 150g ripe papaya pulp, 1 K tbsp honey and 150g curd. Pour the blend in a glass and garnish with 1 tsp cooked oats and a papaya slice.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi.

The goodness factor

This drink is low in calories and high in fibre, potassium, vitamins A, B, C

and E.

By Kavita Devgan