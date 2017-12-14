The Mint Planner, 15 December 2017
Delhi
Music
GMI Night
16 December
The musical evening will feature performances by ensembles spanning a range of genres, like jazz, rock, pop, blues and Brazilian music.
9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town
Khirkee Festival
Till 17 December
This multi-disciplinary arts festival features exhibitions, music, food, crafts and theatre, highlighting the cultural diversity of Khirkee village.
Timings and venues vary. For details, visit Khojworkshop.org.
Momo Festival
16-17 December
A variety of momos will be on offer, including bacon, vodka , cocktail and cream, sizzler and other variants.
Noon-10pm. Garden of Five Senses, Saket. Tickets, Rs99, available on Nearbuy.com.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Music
Kabir Café
16 December
A concert by this indie band, which plays the poetry of 15th century mystic Kabir, mixing it with contemporary genres like rock, reggae, pop and Carnatic music.
6.30pm. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, M.G. Road, Fort. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town
Taming Of The Shrew—a ballet screening
19 December
Baptista struggles to marry off his tempestuous daughter Katherina, who believes no man can match her. When she meets Petruchio, however, things suddenly take a wild turn.
6.30 pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs768, available at the venue and on Bookmyshow.com.
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Art
Three Rivers Meet
Till 5 January
This exhibition of 22 artworks brings together artists Akhilesh, Yogendra Tripathi and Sachin Deo. The medium ranges from acrylic on canvas to mixed media on acrylic box.
11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs62,720 to Rs5,64,480.
Dance
Citations: Three Dances
15 December
Dayita Nereyeth and Poorna Swami will present a contemporary dance performance.
7.30pm. Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Road. Tickets, Rs200, available on Instamojo.com.
Around town
Sri Lankan Food Festival
Till 17 December
Curated by author and food writer Priya Bala, this set menu features classics such as kukul mas (chicken red curry), elu mas (mutton curry), and more.
12.30-3pm (lunch)/ 7.30-11pm (dinner). Baluchi—The Lalit Ashok. Price, Rs999 (vegetarian) and Rs1,099 (non-vegetarian).
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Music
Calcutta International Classical Guitar Festival 2017
15-17 December
This festival celebrates Guitarra Latina, featuring classical guitarists from Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay—the regions in focus this year.
Timings vary. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani. Tickets, Rs500, available on Calguitar.in.
Theatre
34th National Theatre Festival 2017
16-25 December
The festival, organized by theatre group Nandikar, will feature plays like Saudagarer Nauka, Rani Kadambini, Yudhha, Aajker Prometheus, Tumhara Vincent and Khirer Putul.
Timings vary. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road, Tickets, Rs100, Rs200 and Rs249,available at the venue and on Explara.com.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Music
Songs Of The Heart
17 December
Songs Of The Heart features music by French and Italian composers along with poetry from the Renaissance and baroque eras and Indian poetry.
7pm. Alliance Francaise, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Dance
On That Note
16 December
This dance show themed on Christmas will see dancers from the Madras Dance Arts company performing a variety of classical and Western dances.
7pm. Madras Dance Arts, Sahas Embassy, Nelson Manickam High Road. Tickets, Rs250, available at the venue.
Around town
Margazhi Musings
21 December
The event focuses on art and food that highlight the flavour of the season. The event will see food heirloom curator Rakesh Raghunathan and artist Shalini Biswajit talking about their interpretations of food inspired by art, and vice-versa.
6pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Music
The Sound Of Silence
16 December
Singers Asha Bhosle and Javed Ali will sing Indian classical songs and ghazals.
7pm. Hitex Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda. Tickets, Rs1,920-4,480, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Theatre
The Cmplt Wrks of Wllm Shkspr
16-17 December
Theatre group The Lord Chamberlain’s Men’s take on Shakespearewill include an abridged version of Romeo And Juliet, Titus Andronicus as a cookery show, and Othello as a rap song. English, 2 hours.
8pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen