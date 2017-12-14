The Mint Planner, 15 December 2017

Delhi

Music

GMI Night

16 December

The musical evening will feature performances by ensembles spanning a range of genres, like jazz, rock, pop, blues and Brazilian music.

9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Khirkee Festival

Till 17 December

This multi-disciplinary arts festival features exhibitions, music, food, crafts and theatre, highlighting the cultural diversity of Khirkee village.

Timings and venues vary. For details, visit Khojworkshop.org.

Momo Festival

16-17 December

A variety of momos will be on offer, including bacon,​ vodka , cocktail and cream, sizzler and other variants.

Noon-10pm. Garden of Five Senses, Saket. Tickets, Rs99, available on Nearbuy.com.

By Sohini Sen

Kabir Cafe is a neo-folk fusion band.

Mumbai

Music

Kabir Café

16 December

A concert by this indie band, which plays the poetry of 15th century mystic Kabir, mixing it with contemporary genres like rock, reggae, pop and Carnatic music.

6.30pm. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, M.G. Road, Fort. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Taming Of The Shrew—a ballet screening

19 December

Baptista struggles to marry off his tempestuous daughter Katherina, who believes no man can match her. When she meets Petruchio, however, things suddenly take a wild turn.

6.30 pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs768, available at the venue and on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Dancers Dayita Nereyeth and Poorna Swami.

Bengaluru

Art

Three Rivers Meet

Till 5 January

This exhibition of 22 artworks brings together artists Akhilesh, Yogendra Tripathi and Sachin Deo. The medium ranges from acrylic on canvas to mixed media on acrylic box.

11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs62,720 to Rs5,64,480.

Dance

Citations: Three Dances

15 December

Dayita Nereyeth and Poorna Swami will present a contemporary dance performance.

7.30pm. Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Road. Tickets, Rs200, available on Instamojo.com.

Around town

Sri Lankan Food Festival

Till 17 December

Curated by author and food writer Priya Bala, this set menu features classics such as kukul mas (chicken red curry), elu mas (mutton curry), and more.

12.30-3pm (lunch)/ 7.30-11pm (dinner). Baluchi—The Lalit Ashok. Price, Rs999 (vegetarian) and Rs1,099 (non-vegetarian).

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Music

Calcutta International Classical Guitar Festival 2017

15-17 December

This festival celebrates Guitarra Latina, featuring classical guitarists from Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay—the regions in focus this year.

Timings vary. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani. Tickets, Rs500, available on Calguitar.in.

Theatre

34th National Theatre Festival 2017

16-25 December

The festival, organized by theatre group Nandikar, will feature plays like Saudagarer Nauka, Rani Kadambini, Yudhha, Aajker Prometheus, Tumhara Vincent and Khirer Putul.

Timings vary. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road, Tickets, Rs100, Rs200 and Rs249,available at the venue and on Explara.com.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Shalini Biswajit and Rakesh Raghunathan.

Chennai

Music

Songs Of The Heart

17 December

Songs Of The Heart features music by French and Italian composers along with poetry from the Renaissance and baroque eras and Indian poetry.

7pm. Alliance Francaise, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Dance

On That Note

16 December

This dance show themed on Christmas will see dancers from the Madras Dance Arts company performing a variety of classical and Western dances.

7pm. Madras Dance Arts, Sahas Embassy, Nelson Manickam High Road. Tickets, Rs250, available at the venue.

Around town

Margazhi Musings

21 December

The event focuses on art and food that highlight the flavour of the season. The event will see food heirloom curator Rakesh Raghunathan and artist Shalini Biswajit talking about their interpretations of food inspired by art, and vice-versa.

6pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Music

The Sound Of Silence

16 December

Singers Asha Bhosle and Javed Ali will sing Indian classical songs and ghazals.

7pm. Hitex Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda. Tickets, Rs1,920-4,480, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Theatre

The Cmplt Wrks of Wllm Shkspr

16-17 December

Theatre group The Lord Chamberlain’s Men’s take on Shakespearewill include an abridged version of Romeo And Juliet, Titus Andronicus as a cookery show, and Othello as a rap song. English, 2 hours.

8pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen