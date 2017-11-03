Portrait Of A Young Actor: Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta, 32

First movie: Second Marriage Dot Com (2012)

To be seen next in: The Hungry (2017)

What’s the most desperate thing you’ve done to get into character?

I lived blindfolded for two weeks when I was auditioning for Margarita With A Straw (2014). When we were shooting, I wouldn’t open my eyes until the shot was ready.

The best piece of direction you’ve received

Shonali Bose, the director of Margarita, told me during the auditions, “You’re giving me a brilliant performance, I don’t want it. Just be.”

A role you wish you had done

Lady Macbeth in cinema or theatre.

A part of your body you like to hide from the camera

I am very conscious about my ears. They are so pixie, I could fly with them. I constantly tell my hair/make-up person to hide it. But many of them want me to show it.

The ideal breakfast at the start of a day’s shoot

A bowl of smoothie with chewy dry fruits, strawberries. Or a big bowl of yogurt and a really good cup of coffee.

The most cinematic city in the world

New York would be the most cinematic city. It’s very modern and has such a beautiful diffused light that everything looks great.

A movie that is an acting lesson in itself

Blue Valentine. Both Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams portray characters that go through a gamut of emotions.