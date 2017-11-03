Portrait Of A Young Actor: Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta, 32
First movie: Second Marriage Dot Com (2012)
To be seen next in: The Hungry (2017)
What’s the most desperate thing you’ve done to get into character?
I lived blindfolded for two weeks when I was auditioning for Margarita With A Straw (2014). When we were shooting, I wouldn’t open my eyes until the shot was ready.
The best piece of direction you’ve received
Shonali Bose, the director of Margarita, told me during the auditions, “You’re giving me a brilliant performance, I don’t want it. Just be.”
A role you wish you had done
Lady Macbeth in cinema or theatre.
A part of your body you like to hide from the camera
I am very conscious about my ears. They are so pixie, I could fly with them. I constantly tell my hair/make-up person to hide it. But many of them want me to show it.
The ideal breakfast at the start of a day’s shoot
A bowl of smoothie with chewy dry fruits, strawberries. Or a big bowl of yogurt and a really good cup of coffee.
The most cinematic city in the world
New York would be the most cinematic city. It’s very modern and has such a beautiful diffused light that everything looks great.
A movie that is an acting lesson in itself
Blue Valentine. Both Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams portray characters that go through a gamut of emotions.
