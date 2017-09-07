The Mint Planner, 8 September 2017
Delhi
Music
HCL Concerts
8 September
Sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan will play the sitar in his inimitable way, gayaki ang, that imitates the subtleties of the human voice. He will be accompanied by Ajay Prasanna (flute), Arunangshu Choudhury (tabla), Amjad Khan (tabla) and Azaan Khan (guitar and vocals).
7pm. Shiv Nadar School, Sector 168, Expressway, Noida. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Art
Interspiritual
Till 5 October
Gallerie Ganesha is presenting Interspiritual, a show of 30 works—oils on canvas, etching on paper and mixed media on paper—by Nepalese artists Uma Shankar Shah and Seema Sharma Shah.
11am-7pm. Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash-II. Prices, Rs60,000 to Rs3.5 lakh.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Theatre
I’m Your Venus
10 September
The play, adapted from David Ives’ witty dramatization of the erotic classic, Venus In Furs, by Leopold Von Sacher-Masoch is the story of auditions for an actress for a play. English, 1 hour, 20 minutes.
8 pm. Brewbot Mumbai, Andheri—West (4003 4448). Tickets, Rs 400, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Gentleman’s Club
13 September
This show follows the lives of drag kings who perform in the underground clubs of Mumbai. In the main act, Rocky, one of the drag kings, pays homage to Shammi Kapoor and that era of Hindi cinema.
7pm. Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel—West (24902066) . For details, visit Cafe Zoe’s Facebook page.
Film
Rapt
12 September
This crime thriller is based on the actual 1978 abduction of a French-Belgian executive. Ultimately, it proved less life-threatening than the details of his scandalous life, dug out by the tabloids.
7 pm. antiSOCIAL, Khar Road (65226324). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Shweta Upadhayay
Bengaluru
Theatre
Bhima
10 September
This musical explores the paradoxes and ironies in the life of the second Pandava, Bhima. English and Malayalam. 1 hour, 10 minutes.
3.30pm/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Around town
Gender Bender 2017
9-10 September
This consists of 10 art projects, including an installation of bras by an artist who has undergone double mastectomy.
6pm (Saturday)/11am (Sunday). Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road, Indiranagar (25205305).
Bengaluru International Arts Festival 2017 (Biaf)
Till 10 September
Performances by malkhamb artists, folk rock band Swarathma and reputed classical dancers—it’s all happening here.
6.30pm. Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Main Road. For details, visit here
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Music
Sargam and Keno Peeritee Baraila Bandhu
8 September
The series will feature a sitar recital by Ashim Chowdhury, followed by Bengali folk songs by the Bandel Lok Samsad group.
6pm. Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Art
Amates
9-14 September
The exhibition will showcase nature portraits on Amate paper handmade from the bark of white and red Jonote trees .
3-7pm. Abanindranath Tagore Gallery, Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR, Ho Chi Minh Sarani.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Art
Hour Of Cowdust
Till 30 September
This exhibition of 30 mixed media works by artist G.D. Paul Raj showcases his keen study of the outdoors.
10am-6pm. Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24352446). Price on request.
Theatre
Kira Kozhambu
10 September
Kira Kozhambu, a storytelling-performance in Tamil, is based on folk tales by Ki. Rajanarayanan. Simple in form and humorous in content, this play will engage children as well as adults. The story features, among others, a self-important eagle, a confused chicken and a lucky snake. 1 hour.
3.30pm/7pm. Wandering Artist, Sixth Main Road, Govindaswamy Nagar, RA Puram.
Tickets Rs250, available on www.eventjini.com
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Theatre
Shatranj Ke Khiladi
8-9 September
This play, directed by Ali Ahmed, is an adaptation of Munshi Premchand’s 1924 short story by the same name. It depicts the decadent royalty of central North India. Hindi. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
8pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Photography
Light Play
Till 10 September
Photographer Kamal Kasturi showcases his photographs of the British Residency which was built in the early years of the 19th century.
11.30am-10.30pm. The Gallery Cafe, Banjara Hills.
By Sohini Sen
