The Mint Planner, 8 September 2017

‘Buddha’—an etching by Seema Shah.

Delhi

Music

HCL Concerts

8 September

Sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan will play the sitar in his inimitable way, gayaki ang, that imitates the subtleties of the human voice. He will be accompanied by Ajay Prasanna (flute), Arunangshu Choudhury (tabla), Amjad Khan (tabla) and Azaan Khan (guitar and vocals).

7pm. Shiv Nadar School, Sector 168, Expressway, Noida. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Art

Interspiritual

Till 5 October

Gallerie Ganesha is presenting Interspiritual, a show of 30 works—oils on canvas, etching on paper and mixed media on paper—by Nepalese artists Uma Shankar Shah and Seema Sharma Shah.

11am-7pm. Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash-II. Prices, Rs60,000 to Rs3.5 lakh.

By Sohini Sen

A still from “I’m Your Venus”.

Mumbai

Theatre

I’m Your Venus

10 September

The play, adapted from David Ives’ witty dramatization of the erotic classic, Venus In Furs, by Leopold Von Sacher-Masoch is the story of auditions for an actress for a play. English, 1 hour, 20 minutes.

8 pm. Brewbot Mumbai, Andheri—West (4003 4448). Tickets, Rs 400, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Gentleman’s Club

13 September

This show follows the lives of drag kings who perform in the underground clubs of Mumbai. In the main act, Rocky, one of the drag kings, pays homage to Shammi Kapoor and that era of Hindi cinema.

7pm. Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel—West (24902066) . For details, visit Cafe Zoe’s Facebook page.

Film

Rapt

12 September

This crime thriller is based on the actual 1978 abduction of a French-Belgian executive. Ultimately, it proved less life-threatening than the details of his scandalous life, dug out by the tabloids.

7 pm. antiSOCIAL, Khar Road (65226324). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Shweta Upadhayay

Jyotsna Srikant will play the violin at BIAF 2017.

Bengaluru

Theatre

Bhima

10 September

This musical explores the paradoxes and ironies in the life of the second Pandava, Bhima. English and Malayalam. 1 hour, 10 minutes.

3.30pm/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around town

Gender Bender 2017

9-10 September

This consists of 10 art projects, including an installation of bras by an artist who has undergone double mastectomy.

6pm (Saturday)/11am (Sunday). Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road, Indiranagar (25205305).

Bengaluru International Arts Festival 2017 (Biaf)

Till 10 September

Performances by malkhamb artists, folk rock band Swarathma and reputed classical dancers—it’s all happening here.

6.30pm. Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Main Road. For details, visit here

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Music

Sargam and Keno Peeritee Baraila Bandhu

8 September

The series will feature a sitar recital by Ashim Chowdhury, followed by Bengali folk songs by the Bandel Lok Samsad group.

6pm. Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Art

Amates

9-14 September

The exhibition will showcase nature portraits on Amate paper handmade from the bark of white and red Jonote trees .

​3-7pm. Abanindranath Tagore Gallery, Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR, Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

By Indranil Bhoumik

An artwork by G.D. Paul Raj.

Chennai

Art

Hour Of Cowdust

Till 30 September

This exhibition of 30 mixed media works by artist G.D. Paul Raj showcases his keen study of the outdoors.

10am-6pm. Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24352446). Price on request.

Theatre

Kira Kozhambu

10 September

Kira Kozhambu, a storytelling-performance in Tamil, is based on folk tales by Ki. Rajanarayanan. Simple in form and humorous in content, this play will engage children as well as adults. The story features, among others, a self-important eagle, a confused chicken and a lucky snake. 1 hour.

3.30pm/7pm. Wandering Artist, Sixth Main Road, Govindaswamy Nagar, RA Puram.

Tickets Rs250, available on www.eventjini.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Shatranj Ke Khiladi

8-9 September

This play, directed by Ali Ahmed, is an adaptation of Munshi Premchand’s 1924 short story by the same name. It depicts the decadent royalty of central North India. Hindi. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

8pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Photography

Light Play

Till 10 September

Photographer Kamal Kasturi showcases his photographs of the British Residency which was built in the early years of the 19th century.

11.30am-10.30pm. The Gallery Cafe, Banjara Hills.

By Sohini Sen