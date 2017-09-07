‘Chekhov Ki Duniya’ comes to Mumbai

‘Chekhov Ki Duniya’ is based on six short stories by Russian author Anton Chekhov.

Chekhov Ki Duniya, a play based on a collection of six stories by Russian writer Anton Chekhov,will be performed in Mumbai for the first time this Saturday. It is directed by theatre artist and dialogue writer Ranjit Kapoor.

The play was first performed 38 years ago, in Kolkata. It has been performed with different teams in many cities since. In Mumbai, it will be performed by ANA Theatre, founded by Sunil Upadhyay.

Explaining why he has not staged the play earlier in Mumbai, Kapoor says, “There were plays with the same name, ‘Chekhov Ki Duniya’, already running in the city, which are not directed by me,” he says. That hurt, so he didn’t feel like staging it in the city—till now.

The six stories, performed over 2 hours, deal with a gamut of human emotions. Surgery is about how a dental assistant’s first attempt at a tooth extraction becomes the source of entertainment in a village. Besahara Aurat is the story of a woman with a nervous disorder who tries to extort money from a banker. Doobta Hua Aadmi is the story of a man who can’t swim, but jumps into the sea to entertain people for a small fee. The Birthday Gift highlights the story of a father who takes his shy son to the house of a prostitute. Cheenk is the tale of a clerk who cannot apologize enough to a brash general for sneezing on his head at an opera show. Shikhari is about a man giving an instructional session on seducing women.

Kapoor, who also directed the popular Chekhov Ki Duniya series for Doordarshan around 20 years ago, now hopes “to put an end to all the others running in the same name”.

Chekhov Ki Duniya will be performed in Hindi on 9 September, 7.30pm, at Sathaye College, Dixit Road, Vile Parle (East), Park Road, Mumbai. Tickets, Rs 200, available on in.bookmyshow.com