The Mint Planner, 22 September 2017
Delhi
Music
Delhi International Jazz Festival
23-25 September
Jazz bands Alaska Snack Time (Israel), On A Swing (India) and Hyunpill Shin (Korea) will be performing at the event.
6.30pm. Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Shri Ram
Till 17 October
The dance drama depicts the life of Hindu god Ram.
6.30pm. Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs200 to Rs3,000, available at the venue.
Swan Lake
22-24 September
The Tchaikovsky ballet about a princess turning into a swan will be performed in India for the first time. It will be performed by the Royal Russian Ballet.
2.30pm and 7pm. Siri Fort Auditorium. Tickets, Rs1,770-Rs7,080, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Art
Mapping Memory
Till 29 September
This show by artist Madhvi Subrahmanian features 20 works in mixed media. It includes architectural layouts, miniature buildings and maps, which show her evolving relationship with cities.
11 am to 7pm. (Sundays closed). Chemould Prescott Road, GT Marg (22000211).
Film
In the Mood For Love
24 September
This 2000 film by Wong Kar-wai features two neighbours who form a strong bond after they suspect their spouses of being in an extramarital relationship.
12.30 pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, 38, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs 125, available on www.instamojo.com.
Theatre
Mareechika
24 September
In director Ila Arun’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s The Lady From The Sea, Rampyari is in a strained relationship with her husband and step-daughters.
5.30pm and 8.30pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs590, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Music
Songversations by Ma.Ja & The Quad
23 September
Playback singer Mathangi Jagdish aka Ma.Ja will perform a set of originals.
9pm. The BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Film
Urban Lens Film Festival 2017
Till 24 September
The films being shown include Wings Of Desire that follows an angel who falls in love with a trapeze artist, and the documentary Sauerbruch Hutton Architects, which is a portrait of an architecture studio in Berlin.
1.30pm (Friday) and 10am (Saturday). Indian Institute of Human Settlement, Sadashiva Nagar. For details, visit here
Art
Salience of Silence
Till 10 October
Satish Bhaisare’s 23 abstract artworks explore the spiritual connection between art and music.
11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City. Price, Rs63,000 to Rs2.35 lakh.
Theatre
Gauhar
22 September
Lillete Dubey directs this musical inspired by Vikram Sampath’s book My Name Is Gauhar Jaan, which traces the journey of singer Gauhar. English/Hindi, 2 hours.
7.30pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs300-1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Art
Autumn Art 2017
Till 25 September
This art fair features over 1,000 mixed media artworks by 100 artists, including Jamini Roy, M.F. Husain, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Shaw, Sunil Das, Prokash Karmakar and Ganesh Haloi.
10.30am-7pm. Chemould Art Gallery, 12F Park Street. Price, Rs800 onwards.
Affordable September Art Mela
Till 31 October
The exhibition has a wide collection of works covering multiple art techniques like gouache, tempera and acrylic on canvas. Some of the artists include Atin Basak, B.R. Panesar and Babu Xavier.
11am-7pm (Sunday Closed), Aakriti Art Gallery, Hungerford Street (22893027). Price, Rs1,000 to Rs1 lakh.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Around town
National Puppet Festival
22-24 September
The festival will feature various forms of puppetry by artists from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and other states.
11am-5pm. Dakshina Chitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road. Tickets, Rs 50 and Rs100, available at the venue.
Music
Andrea Jeremiah Live
23 September
Actor, playback singer and musician Andrea Jeremiah will be performing. The opening act will be led by Sharanya Gopinath and Band Drop Squad.
7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery. Tickets, Rs500-2,000 available on in.bookmyshow.com.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Art
Healing
Till 9 October
Korean artist Jeong Ja Seo focuses on the expressive potential of large canvases in this exhibition. The artworks are done in acrylic on canvas.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Price, Rs1.9lakh to Rs2.5 lakh.
Around town
Indian Photography Festival 2017
Till 8 October
This slide-show presentation is showcasing a wide range of photography from India and abroad with a series of events. These include talks and discussions, portfolio reviews, book launches, screenings, workshops, etc.
7pm. Lamkaan, Banjara Hills. For details, visit www.indianphotofest.com
By Sohini Sen