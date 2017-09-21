The Mint Planner, 22 September 2017

Delhi

Music

Delhi International Jazz Festival

23-25 September

Jazz bands Alaska Snack Time (Israel), On A Swing (India) and Hyunpill Shin (Korea) will be performing at the event.

6.30pm. Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Shri Ram

Till 17 October

The dance drama depicts the life of Hindu god Ram.

6.30pm. Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs200 to Rs3,000, available at the venue.

Swan Lake

22-24 September

The Tchaikovsky ballet about a princess turning into a swan will be performed in India for the first time. It will be performed by the Royal Russian Ballet.

2.30pm and 7pm. Siri Fort Auditorium. Tickets, Rs1,770-Rs7,080, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen

Madhvi Subrahmanian’s art. Courtesy: Chemould Prescott Road

Mumbai

Art

Mapping Memory

Till 29 September

This show by artist Madhvi Subrahmanian features 20 works in mixed media. It includes architectural layouts, miniature buildings and maps, which show her evolving relationship with cities.

11 am to 7pm. (Sundays closed). Chemould Prescott Road, GT Marg (22000211).

Film

In the Mood For Love

24 September

This 2000 film by Wong Kar-wai features two neighbours who form a strong bond after they suspect their spouses of being in an extramarital relationship.

12.30 pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, 38, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs 125, available on www.instamojo.com.

Theatre

Mareechika

24 September

In director Ila Arun’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s The Lady From The Sea, Rampyari is in a strained relationship with her husband and step-daughters.

5.30pm and 8.30pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs590, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Singer Mathangi Jagdish.

Bengaluru

Music

Songversations by Ma.Ja & The Quad

23 September

Playback singer Mathangi Jagdish aka Ma.Ja will perform a set of originals.

9pm. The BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Urban Lens Film Festival 2017

Till 24 September

The films being shown include Wings Of Desire that follows an angel who falls in love with a trapeze artist, and the documentary Sauerbruch Hutton Architects, which is a portrait of an architecture studio in Berlin.

1.30pm (Friday) and 10am (Saturday). Indian Institute of Human Settlement, Sadashiva Nagar. For details, visit here

Art

Salience of Silence

Till 10 October

Satish Bhaisare’s 23 abstract artworks explore the spiritual connection between art and music.

11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City. Price, Rs63,000 to Rs2.35 lakh.

Theatre

Gauhar

22 September

Lillete Dubey directs this musical inspired by Vikram Sampath’s book My Name Is Gauhar Jaan, which traces the journey of singer Gauhar. English/Hindi, 2 hours.

7.30pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs300-1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Art

Autumn Art 2017

Till 25 September

This art fair features over 1,000 mixed media artworks by 100 artists, including Jamini Roy, M.F. Husain, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Shaw, Sunil Das, Prokash Karmakar and Ganesh Haloi.

10.30am-7pm. Chemould Art Gallery, 12F Park Street. Price, Rs800 onwards.

Affordable September Art Mela

Till 31 October

The exhibition has a wide collection of works covering multiple art techniques like gouache, tempera and acrylic on canvas. Some of the artists include Atin Basak, B.R. Panesar and Babu Xavier.

11am-7pm (Sunday Closed), Aakriti Art Gallery, Hungerford Street (22893027). Price, Rs1,000 to Rs1 lakh.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Actor and singer Andrea Jeremiah.

Chennai

Around town

National Puppet Festival

22-24 September

The festival will feature various forms of puppetry by artists from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and other states.

11am-5pm. Dakshina Chitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road. Tickets, Rs 50 and Rs100, available at the venue.

Music

Andrea Jeremiah Live

23 September

Actor, playback singer and musician Andrea Jeremiah will be performing. The opening act will be led by Sharanya Gopinath and Band Drop Squad.

7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery. Tickets, Rs500-2,000 available on in.bookmyshow.com.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Healing

Till 9 October

Korean artist Jeong Ja Seo focuses on the expressive potential of large canvases in this exhibition. The artworks are done in acrylic on canvas.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Price, Rs1.9lakh to Rs2.5 lakh.

Around town

Indian Photography Festival 2017

Till 8 October

This slide-show presentation is showcasing a wide range of photography from India and abroad with a series of events. These include talks and discussions, portfolio reviews, book launches, screenings, workshops, etc.

7pm. Lamkaan, Banjara Hills. For details, visit www.indianphotofest.com

By Sohini Sen