The Mint Planner, 11 August 2017

Delhi

Music

Live At The Pyramid

11 August

The Sejal Morris Trio comprising Sejal Morris (vocals), guitarist Michael Chiru and drummer/percussionist Stephen Gilbert will be performing tonight at Monkey Bar. Their sound is mainly inspired by pop and soul music.

9pm. Monkey Bar, Pocket C 6 and 7, Vasant Kunj (41095155). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

India: A Mapful Story

Till 20 August

Marking the 70th year of India’s independence, this exhibition is showcasing a selection of 71 maps by cartographers like Matthäus Seutter, James Rennell and Pierre M. Lapie. The maps have been printed in England, France, Italy and the US.

11am-7pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays). Ojas Art, 1AQ, Qutub Minar Complex Road, Mehrauli (26644145).

Organic Food Festival

Till 15 August

The Hungry Monkey is hosting this festival, a tribute to local produce. Some of the dishes on offer are Rocket, Sesame Papaya with Apple Jelly Bar and The Hungry Monkey Bruschetta .

12.30pm-12.30am. The Hungry Monkey , B-6 Market, Safdarjung Enclave. Meal for two, around Rs2,300.

By Sohini Sen

A still from ‘Bicycle Thieves’.

Mumbai

Art

Trespassers And Translators

Till 30 September

The eight mixed-media paintings by Amitesh Shrivastava that are on display focus on the people of Mumbai and his childhood home, Chhattisgarh.

11 am-6pm (Sundays and Mondays closed). Project 88, BMP Building, Colaba (22810066). Price, Rs3.5-6.5 lakh.

Theatre

Last Over

12 August

The Hindi comedy is the story of Zubaina Kazmi from Pakistan and Sunny Arora from India, who are in charge of the catering service for the cricket world cup final between the two countries. 2 hours.

7pm. Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs590, Rs944 and Rs1,180 available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Bicycle Thieves

13 August

The 1948 Vittorio de Sica film, a neorealist classic, follows the story of a poor father searching for his stolen bicycle in post World War II Rome. Italian. 1 hour, 20 minutes.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs125, available on www.instamojo.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Several handicrafts will be on sale at the Dastkar Nature Bazaar.

Bengaluru

Around town

Dastkar Bengaluru Nature Bazaar 2017

11-20 August

This art and crafts market will showcase over 100 artisan groups from 20 states.

11am-8pm. Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara Ring Road. Tickets, Rs40, available at the venue.

Theatre

12 Angry Jurors

13 August

The play focuses on the deliberations between 12 jurors who have to decide the fate of a teenager on trial. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7pm. Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town. Tickets, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs3,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

P.L.I.N.T.

11-12 August

The Pablo Lapidusas International Trio is headed by pianist Pablo Lapidusas, who will be accompanied by Marcelo Araujo (drums) and Leo Espinosa (bass).

9.30pm. No.331, 5B Road, EPIP Zone, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Premkatha

12 August

Premkatha, based on Moliere’s L’Avare, shows a widower,Prankesto Poddar, trying to marry off his young daughter to a rich but old gold merchant. 2 hours, 10 minutes.

6.30pm. Star Theatre, Beadon Street. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200, available at the venue.

Music

A session of Indian classical music

12-13 August

This two-day Indian classical music session will see performances by vocalist Sohini Chakraborty, Samyak Bandyopadhyay, Ria Dey and Atri Kotal.

6pm. Indian Council of Cultural Research, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani (24618137). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Danseuse Shobana.

Chennai

Around town

The Artist’s Soul

12 August

In this series, author AVIS Viswanathan will be in conversation with documentary photographer D.Krishnan, who has recently documented Kancheepuram’s 400 temples.

7pm. Wandering Artist, RA Puram. For details, call 98401 11425.

Dance

Celebrating The Supreme Krishna

14 August

Danseuse Shobana and her group will be celebrating Janamashtami with this dance drama.

7pm. Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Road, Alwarpet. Tickets, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Souls Of Wide Walls

Till 31 August

Artists Jogen Chowdhury, Sanjay Bhattacharya and others are displaying 22 works, acrylic and watercolours on canvas, in this show themed on Bengal.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, 468, Road No.10, Banjara Hills. Prices, starting from Rs50,000.

Dance

Dashavatara

13 August

Kuchipudi dancer Saladi Mrunalini’s performance is inspired by the 10 avatars of Vishnu: matsya, kurma, varaha, narasimha, vamana, Parasurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki.

6pm. Lamakaan,Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen