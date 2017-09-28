The Mint Planner, 29 September 2017

Delhi

Dance

Purana Qila Dance Festival

Till 30 September

The festival is showcasing Indian traditional dances by artists like Kumudini Lakhia (Kathak) and Vanashree Rao (Kuchipudi).

7pm. Old Fort Complex, Mathura Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Mother Courage And Her Children

29 September

Directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee, and based on the play by Bertolt Brecht, it follows the fortunes of Anna Fierling, nicknamed “Mother Courage”, a worker in a canteen in the Swiss army, who is determined to make her living from the war. The play is a satire on survival, entrepreneurship, and the absurdity of war.

7.30pm. Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000, and Rs1,250, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen

Jaideep Mehrotra’s artwork.

Mumbai

Art

Reflections In Mercury

Till 22 October

This solo exhibition comprises 30 works by artist Jaideep Mehrotra, who uses metal, paint and mixed media to make abstract art.

11am-6pm (Sundays and Mondays closed). Tao Art gallery, Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Theatre

Under The Gypsy Moon

30 September

The play is based on the story Srikanta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The protagonist is a nomad who does not want to be tied down by relationships.

4pm and 7.30pm. St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (26410926). Tickets, Rs300, Rs 500, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,250, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

‘Agent Provocateur’.

Bengaluru

Dance

Thari—The Loom

5 October

Choreographed by Malavika Sarukkai, this performance explores the fundamental concepts shared by two different yet connected disciplines of dance and weaving.

7.15pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Theatre

Agent Provocateur

30 September-1 October

This devised collaborative piece by theatre artist Arpit Singh, contemporary dancer Surbhi Dhyani, and drummer Harsh Karangale combines dance and imagery to explore how a climate of growing intolerance affects the body. English, 1 hour.

3.30pm and 7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around town

Soma—The Festival of Arts

30 September-2 October

This is a three-day-long celebration of classical and folk arts, music, drama, visual arts and utilitarian crafts.

6-10pm. Shankaraa Foundation, Doddakallasandra.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Rani Kadambini

29 September

Kadambini Ganguli was the first Indian female doctor in the British empire. Theatre group Nandikar’s latest production explores the life of Ganguli. The play has been directed by Swatilekha Sengupta.

3pm, Academy of Fine Arts, 2 Cathedral Road (2555 4946). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Takhan Bikel

2 October

Rangroop will stage Takhan Bikel (Then Evening), which has been adapted from popular Soviet playwright Aleksei Arbuzov’s Old World.

6.30pm, Academy of Fine Arts, 2 Cathedral Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. For details, call 9830297457.

Sunder Ramu will hold a photography workshop.

Chennai

Around town

Smartphone Photography 101

30 September

Photographer Sunder Ramu will teach participants how to take professional shots on their smartphones. The workshop is open to 12 participants above the age of 18.

3 pm. Sunder Photo Studio, Wallace Garden Nungambakkam. Fees, Rs3,500, payable at Localxo.com.

Theatre

Backtrace

1 October

The plot follows Ashwin as he begins the search for his wife’s killer. The police are unable to nab the killer but they come across a headless body. The play is being presented by Crea~Shakthi and has been written and directed by Shaun Morais.

3pm & 7pm. Chettinad Harishree Vidyalayam, 20, Srinivas Avenue Road, Raja Annamalai Puram. Tickets, Rs 200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Film

Sattvam

29 September

This short movie by Supreeth Reddy is about an ambulance driver who has a negligent attitude towards his profession. Telegu, 1 hour.

6.30pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Dramanon Season 10 Episode 01: The Unspoken Word

29 September

This series of plays includes Immobiles, about a couple’s life in disarray; and A Play About Color, which focuses on cultural diversity.

6.30pm and 8.30pm. Phoenix Arena, Hitec City. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen