Mint Planner, 24 November 2017

Delhi
Dance
Anekanta
27 November
This is a dance recital by Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran and her Natya Vriksha Dance Company.
7pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Music
SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan
24-26 November
Fifty artists, including Shailendra Mishra (tabla), Vinay Mishra (harmonium) and Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra veena), will be performing at this festival.
6pm. Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Photography
Resonating Indira in today’s India
Till 31 January
Over 200 rare archived photographs are on display at this exhibition, which is commemorating former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s 100th birth anniversary.
9.30am-7pm. Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, 1 Safdurjung Road.
Mumbai
Art
Whittled Spaces
Until 22 December
The exhibition has on display 15 painted wood carvings by the late painter and sculptor Piraji Sagara (1931-2014).
11am-6pm (Mondays closed). Akara Art, 1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba.
Music
International Jazz Festival
24-26 November
This international jazz festival features artists and bands from around the world, including The Latination, Kevin Davy Quintet, Elisabetta Antonini, Worry Later Quintet, and Greg Banaszak Quintet.
7 pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, for Rs300, Rs500, Rs800 and Rs1,000, available a the venue.
Film
Consciousness and Cinema
25-26 November
Matterden cinemas along with the Bombay Art Society is hosting a two-day movie festival. The lineup of films includes Turin Horse, The Phantom Of Liberty, Time Of The Gypsies and Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors.
4pm and 1pm. Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation. Tickets, Rs125, available on www.instamojo.com
Bengaluru
Music
Sufi Rock Night with Khalid Ahamed
26 November
The frontman of Parvaaz, a Bengaluru-based band that blends elements of rock, blues and psychedelic music with Urdu poetry, will be performing.
8.30pm. Orzuv Hub, Whitefield Main Road. Tickets, Rs299. For details, call 7348963303.
Theatre
Diary Of A Madman
26 November
Adapted from Nikolai Gogol’s eponymous novel, this dark comedy revolves round Poprishchin, a low-ranking civil servant, and his struggle for power. English, 1 hour.
3.30/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Dance
Kala Nadam
24-26 November
The annual cultural festival will showcase classical dance performances by artists such as Ranjana Gauhar (Odissi), Tribhuwan Maharaj (Kathak) and Radhika Shetty (Bharatanatyam).
6-7.30pm. ADA Rangamandira, JC Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Kolkata
Art
In The Stream of Consciousness
Till 26 November
Priyadarshini Ohol is a model turned artist from Mumbai who is now based in Dharamshala. The exhibition showcases her work on landscapes and floral abstracts.
3-8pm, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, Southern Avenue.
Around town
Paromaa Prokriti and Jhankar
24 November
The Su-Samannya dance troupe will stage their latest dance-drama, Paromaa Prokriti. This will be followed by a guitar performance by Kazi Arindam, who is the grandson of poet and writer Kazi Nazrul Islam.
6pm, Satyajit Ray auditorium, ICCR, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895)
Chennai
Film
Kaddish For A Friend
24 November
This is a film about a young boy growing up in a Palestinian refugee camp, his struggle to be accepted and his journey to gain recognition.
7pm. Goethe Institut, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town
Indonesian Food Pop Up
24-26 November
Mumbai-based chef Priyadarshini Gupta comes to town with a selection of Indonesian dishes. These include Nasi Goreng (fried rice), Gule Kambing (a lamb preparation) and Soto Ayam (a spicy chicken soup ).
12-7pm. Ashvita Bistro, Bawa Road, Alwarpet (42109990). Meal for one Rs799 (vegetarian) and Rs999 (non-vegetarian), plus taxes.
Art
Tribal And Traditional Arts Of India
Till 18 December
Forty tribal and traditional artworks created in Madhubani, Pithora, Soura, Patta and Gond styles are on display at Dakshinachitra.
10am-6pm, (Tuesday closed). Dakshinachitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435)
Hyderabad
Music
Spinland
24 November
India’s largest electronic music festival will host Belgian DJ Sem Thomasson and Asia’s youngest DJ Prithvi Sai.
8pm. Rendezvous, Nanakram Guda. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Theatre
Kafan
26 November
Based on Munshi Premchand’s story, this play follows a father-son duo who spend the money they have borrowed for a cremation on liquor and food. 1 hour, Hindi.
7.30pm. Lamkaan, Off Road Number 1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on in.bookmyshow.com
