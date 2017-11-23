Mint Planner, 24 November 2017

Ustad Bahauddin Dagar.

Delhi

Dance

Anekanta

27 November

This is a dance recital by Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran and her Natya Vriksha Dance Company.

7pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Ustad Bahauddin Dagar will play the Rudra veena.

Music

SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan

24-26 November

Fifty artists, including Shailendra Mishra (tabla), Vinay Mishra (harmonium) and Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra veena), will be performing at this festival.

6pm. Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Photography

Resonating Indira in today’s India

Till 31 January

Over 200 rare archived photographs are on display at this exhibition, which is commemorating former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s 100th birth anniversary.

9.30am-7pm. Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, 1 Safdurjung Road.

By Sohini Sen

The Latination jazz band.

Mumbai

Art

Whittled Spaces

Until 22 December

The exhibition has on display 15 painted wood carvings by the late painter and sculptor Piraji Sagara (1931-2014).

11am-6pm (Mondays closed). Akara Art, 1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba.

Music

International Jazz Festival

24-26 November

This international jazz festival features artists and bands from around the world, including The Latination, Kevin Davy Quintet, Elisabetta Antonini, Worry Later Quintet, and Greg Banaszak Quintet.

7 pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, for Rs300, Rs500, Rs800 and Rs1,000, available a the venue.

Film

Consciousness and Cinema

25-26 November

Matterden cinemas along with the Bombay Art Society is hosting a two-day movie festival. The lineup of films includes Turin Horse, The Phantom Of Liberty, Time Of The Gypsies and Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors.

4pm and 1pm. Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation. Tickets, Rs125, available on www.instamojo.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

A scene from ‘Diary Of A Madman’. Photo: Sinéad Rushe

Bengaluru

Music

Sufi Rock Night with Khalid Ahamed

26 November

The frontman of Parvaaz, a Bengaluru-based band that blends elements of rock, blues and psychedelic music with Urdu poetry, will be performing.

8.30pm. Orzuv Hub, Whitefield Main Road. Tickets, Rs299. For details, call 7348963303.

Theatre

Diary Of A Madman

26 November

Adapted from Nikolai Gogol’s eponymous novel, this dark comedy revolves round Poprishchin, a low-ranking civil servant, and his struggle for power. English, 1 hour.

3.30/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Dance

Kala Nadam

24-26 November

The annual cultural festival will showcase classical dance performances by artists such as Ranjana Gauhar (Odissi), Tribhuwan Maharaj (Kathak) and Radhika Shetty (Bharatanatyam).

6-7.30pm. ADA Rangamandira, JC Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Art

In The Stream of Consciousness

Till 26 November

Priyadarshini Ohol is a model turned artist from Mumbai who is now based in Dharamshala. The exhibition showcases her work on landscapes and floral abstracts.

3-8pm, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, Southern Avenue.

Around town

Paromaa Prokriti and Jhankar

24 November

The Su-Samannya dance troupe will stage their latest dance-drama, Paromaa Prokriti. This will be followed by a guitar performance by Kazi Arindam, who is the grandson of poet and writer Kazi Nazrul Islam.

6pm, Satyajit Ray auditorium, ICCR, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895)

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Film

Kaddish For A Friend

24 November

This is a film about a young boy growing up in a Palestinian refugee camp, his struggle to be accepted and his journey to gain recognition.

7pm. Goethe Institut, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Indonesian Food Pop Up

24-26 November

Mumbai-based chef Priyadarshini Gupta comes to town with a selection of Indonesian dishes. These include Nasi Goreng (fried rice), Gule Kambing (a lamb preparation) and Soto Ayam (a spicy chicken soup ).

12-7pm. Ashvita Bistro, Bawa Road, Alwarpet (42109990). Meal for one Rs799 (vegetarian) and Rs999 (non-vegetarian), plus taxes.

Art

Tribal And Traditional Arts Of India

Till 18 December

Forty tribal and traditional artworks created in Madhubani, Pithora, Soura, Patta and Gond styles are on display at Dakshinachitra.

10am-6pm, (Tuesday closed). Dakshinachitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435)

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Music

Spinland

24 November

India’s largest electronic music festival will host Belgian DJ Sem Thomasson and Asia’s youngest DJ Prithvi Sai.

8pm. Rendezvous, Nanakram Guda. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Theatre

Kafan

26 November

Based on Munshi Premchand’s story, this play follows a father-son duo who spend the money they have borrowed for a cremation on liquor and food. 1 hour, Hindi.

7.30pm. Lamkaan, Off Road Number 1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen