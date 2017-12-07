The Mint Planner, 8 December 2017

A photograph by Vicky Roy.

Delhi

Theatre

Raju Raja Ram Aur Main

10 December

An industrialist catches his wife red-handed with her lover, his PA. Confusion ensues. Hindi, 2 hours.

7pm. Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Tickets, Rs1,000-4,500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Around town

Purple Foodie Baking Masterclasses

15-17 December

From gorgeous desserts-in-jars to delicately laminated viennoiseries, learn how to make desserts from chef Shaheen Peerbhai

11am-4pm. Country Inn Hotel, DLF South Court, Saket. Fees, Rs5,500 onwards. For details, visit Classes.purplefoodie.com.

Music

Jashn-e-Rekhta

8-10 December

The annual festival is devoted to the preservation and promotion of Urdu language and culture.

10am-9pm. Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate. For details, visit Jashnerekhta.org.

Art

Photography exhibitions

Till 31 December

Vicky Roy’s series documents the mountains in Himachal Pradesh, while Briana Blasko’s series documents the lives of Jains and Sufis, among others.

11 am-7 pm (Sundays closed). Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony (46103550

By Sohini Sen

‘The Threepenny Opera’ is a musical play.

Mumbai

Film

Mandragora Circus: Non-verbal comedy

8-10 December

A wordless theatre and circus performance featuring two clowns.

Noon/5pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs300 and Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Music

The Concert—T.M. Krishna

9 December

This Carnatic music concert will feature vocalist T.M. Krishna, Akkarai Subhalakshmi (violin), Karun Prakash (mridangam) and N. Guruprasad (ghatam).

6.30pm. Foundation for Contemporary Culture, G5A, Mahalaxmi (24909393). Tickets, Rs960, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Theatre

The Threepenny Opera

9-10 December

This musical play written by Bertolt Brecht and Elisabeth Hauptmann revolves around the owner of a small organization that makes outfits and fake props for fake beggars. English.

7.30pm. NCPA, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs300-1,250, available on Boookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhaya

Sanam will perform at Opus tonight.

Bengaluru

Music

Opus relaunches with Sanam

8 December

The popular music venue and restaurant reopens in a new avatar with a performance by Mumbai-based pop rock band Sanam.

9pm. Opus, Harlur Road. For details, call 9980472688.

Theatre

A Funny Thing Called Life

8 December

Vignettes of the everyday situations we all encounter—but with a twist. English, 60 minutes.

7.30pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on Bookmyshow.com.

OK, That’s Enough

8-10 December

After a rape disrupts the lives of two women in their 20’s, strange contradictions and hypocrisies are stripped bare. English, 2 hours.

8pm (Saturday)/3pm and 6.30pm (Sunday). Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs400, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Jera

10 December

Jera is a psychological thriller based on the work of Giuseppe Tornatore and looks at the life of two protagonists—Rabindranath Thakur, a tenacious police officer, and Ranjan Adhikari, a reclusive literary genius.

6.30pm. Minerva Theatre, C.R., Dani Ghosh Sarani Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200. For details, call 9830042004.

Art

Ground Zero

Till 10 January

Ground Zero, Sahil Naik’s first solo exhibition, explores terrorism and conflicts around the world through sculpture and video installations.

11am-7pm (Sundays closed). Experimenter, Hindusthan Road (24630465).

By Indranil Bhoumik

Little Theatre’s pantomime.

Chennai

Around town

Rhyme And Reason

9 December

Rhyme And Reason is a slam-poetry and rap performance that will see Sofia Ashraf tackling a range of topics, from patriarchy to corporate hate politics.

7pm. Secret Society Bar, R A Puram.For registration, call 7338733190.

Theatre

Happy Potter And The Egg Of Destiny

8-13 December

Little Theatre presents its annual Christmas Pantomime, a fun musical comedy with foot-stamping music and choreographed fights and dances. This year, the play is a comic adaptation of the Harry Potter series.

7pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs300 and Rs100, available on Thelittletheatreindia.com.

Music

Raga Live Concert

9 December

Renowned Carnatic music vocalists Ranjani and Gayathri will be performing the first concert of the music season.

6.30pm. Brahma Gana Sabha, Luz Church Road, Mylapore. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available at the venue.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Tifli

Till 10 December

In its fourth year, this international children’s theatre festival has a series of plays, such as Sleeping Beauty and Balancing Act, lined up.

5pm/6pm. State Gallery Of Fine Arts, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Around town

Dance Fitness Festival

10 December

Hyderabad’s biggest dance fitness festival will feature zumba as well as Bollywood-style dances and performances by experts.

6am. National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen