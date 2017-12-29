Year-End Special: Love and life on Instagram

Beyonce

11,210,688 likes

When a pregnant-with-twins Beyoncé Knowles posted a picture of herself “blessed two times over” on Instagram in February, it became the most liked photograph ever posted in the history of Instagram. A Time magazine article noted that it accrued more than 7.2 million likes in under 20 hours, and the year-end report by Instagram clocks it as a conquering No.1 in its top 10 most liked photographs of 2017, with over 11 million likes.

Cristiano

11,175,302 likes

“Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy,” wrote Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo—in translation from Portuguese—on Twitter and Instagram, as he posted a picture of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, right after the birth of their daughter. The soccer star and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, at the new mother’s bedside, in scrubs and beaming—that’s enough to win millions of hearts and comments within a few hours of being posted.

Selena Gomez

10,420,001 likes

Last year, Selena Gomez was the topmost liked celebrity on Instagram, and the particular picture getting this traction was of a sultry Gomez sipping a Coke. In sharp contrast, this year’s Selena moment was one of “life and death”. In September, she posted a picture of herself lying on a hospital bed next to her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa; holding hands and smiling in gratitude. It became a moment of strength for her millions of fans worldwide and Gomez made it a point to leave information about the “misunderstood Lupus” in her post.

Priyanka Chopra

570,325 likes

The original desi girl gone West made quite a splash at the Met Gala in New York this year with her custom Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown, with a train so long it will go down in the history of fashion as one of the boldest couture statements made by a Bollywood star. It’s only appropriate, as this year’s Met Gala was a big moment for fashion. It was a tribute to the artistic genius of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons. Chopra posted on Instagram: “Comme de garçon meets the #metgala2017 meets #ralphlauren .. when you gotta do u!!”

Anushka Sharma

3,436,879 likes

We’ve still not stopped swooning over this one: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever,” wrote Anushka Sharma in an Instagram post about her private wedding in Tuscany to Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team. She was dressed in a dreamy pastel-pink Sabyasachi. The post has got 3.4 million hearts and 89,600 comments so far.