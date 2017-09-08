Handcrafted covers by ‘Architectural Digest India’

The covers have been made by 155 craftspeople in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bikaner and Varanasi.

For all the talk about craftsmanship, once in a while, a project takes the idea a notch higher. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, design magazine Architectural Digest India has published five special-edition covers, each handcrafted in an Indian textile tradition: hand embroidery, hand painting, screen printing, block printing and tie-and-dye. “When we began working on the Craftsmanship Issue, I approached Maximiliano Modesti, whose Mumbai workshops are where Hermès and Azzedine Alaïa go to get their embroidery,” says Greg Foster, the magazine’s editor. The covers have been made by 155 craftspeople in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bikaner and Varanasi. Available, Rs150 each, on the stands from 11 September.