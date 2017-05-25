The Mint Planner, 26 May 2017

Delhi

Music

Rewind Sessions with Chizai

26 May

Acoustic cover band Chizai plays a wide range of songs across genres—rock, pop, funk and indie folk.

9pm. Monkey Bar, Pocket C 6-7, Vasant Kunj. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Bandish 20-20000 Hz

27-28 May

A nautanki singer and a baithak singer relive their days of glory and share anecdotes of palace escapes, being abducted by zamindars, and getting duped by charming and conniving men in the name of love. Hindi.

7.30pm; also 4pm (Sunday). Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000 and Rs1,250 available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Classic Movie Festival

27-28 May

The festival will screen four films by Alfred Hitchcock and Frank Capra: The Man Who Knew Too Much and It Happened One Night (on Saturday); and Vertigo and It’s A Wonderful Life (on Sunday).

4.30pm/7.30pm. Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village Complex. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. To register, email ndmovies@navrasaduende.com.

A still from ‘Apricot Groves’.

Mumbai

Art

Wooden Horse In Boggy Land: Four Propositions About Landscape

Till 29 June

Around 30 paintings by Gobardhan Ash, Prajakta Potnis, Gieve Patel and Tejal Shah are on display at this show, which shifts the centre of gravity from idyllic landscapes to migration and death.

11am-6.30pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays). Project 88, Narayan A Sawant Road, Colaba (22810066).

Theatre

The Lover

26 May

Based on Harold Pintner’s play, The Lover is about a married couple who attempt to accommodate each other’s hidden sexual and personal desires. English, 1 hour.

9pm. Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova. Tickets, Rs350, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Kashish 2017

Till 28 May

Over 140 films from 45 countries, covering the diversity of global LGBTQ lives, are being screened at this film festival. The line-up includes Apricot Groves (Armenia), Allice (Brazil), En Aften (Denmark), Ja Kichu Sada-Kalo Noy (India) and It’s Okay To Be Gay! (India).

Times and venues vary. For details and the complete schedule, visit www.mumbaiqueerfest.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Mamsa Sukka Chops at Cubbon Pavilion.

Bengaluru

Around town

The Vijayanagara Feast

Till 4 June

Experience the rich flavours of Vijayanagara with a dinner buffet that includes signature dishes like Mamsa Sukka Chops, Nati Koli Saaru and Kadabu.

7.30-11pm. Cubbon Pavilion, ITC Gardenia, Residency Road. Meal for one, Rs1,950.

German Spotlight

27 May

Director-playwright Chanakya Vyas will present a dramatized reading of the German play Deadline—a series of dark conversations between “HE” and “SHE”.

6.30-8pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music

Bonded By Blood

28 May

This edition of the concert series will feature three Bengaluru-based heavy metal bands: from the two-decade-old Kryptos to newcomers Symphonic Eternity and Gothmiq.

8pm. blueFROG, 3, Church Street (69999549). Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Art

The Missing Tales

Till 31 May

This solo show by Mahjabin Imam Majumdar features 22 works, including five canvases and 17 mixed-media, watercolour, dry pastel and digital prints on acid-free paper. The artist’s works tell the story of loss and pain, and paradise.

11am-7pm (Sunday closed), Ganges Art Gallery, 33A, Jatin Das Road (24653212).

By Darkling Ground

Till 8 July

This exhibition is showcasing Kolkata-based artist Adip Dutta’s work, which explores the possibilities in objects and sites of construction and tools of labour.

11am-7pm (Sundays closed). Experimenter, Hindusthan Road, Gariahat (24630465).

By Indranil Bhoumik

A work by Vishwajyoti.

Chennai

Around town

F5 by Ensomneacks

27 May

This edition will feature a performance by Jagan Krishnan, a stand-up comedian from Chennai.

7pm. Alliance Française, College Road, Nungambakkam. Tickets, Rs250, available on www.eventjini.com

Art

Efflorescent Impressions, Emergent Perceptions

Till 30 May

This exhibition by Puducherry-based artist Vishwajyoti, who uses only one name, has 30 acrylic on canvas paintings on display.

10am-6pm (Tuesday closed). DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435).

Theatre

Kasethan Kadavulada

28 May

Written by Chitralaya Gopu, this play is a remake of the 1970s comedy movie of the same name.

7pm. The Music Academy, TTK Road, Royapettah. Tickets, Rs250, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000 and Rs1,500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Jack And The Beanstalk

28 May

The Performers, a children’s theatre group, will enact the classic fairy tale. Directed by Anita Madangopal, the play has songs , rap and mimes. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

5pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Sunday Kakatiya Kirraak Brunch

28 May

The ITC Kakatiya will host this family brunch. The menu includes barbecue grills, live pasta, sushi, cold cuts, unlimited spirits and desserts.

12.30pm. Deccan Pavilion, ITC Kakatiya Hotel. Meal for one, Rs2,675, Rs3,275 (with wine) and Rs3,650 (with champagne).

