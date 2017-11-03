Cartier launches a home collection

Cartier’s home collection

Ashort film titled The Founding Spirit Of The Maison Cartier recounts the relationship of French jewellery maker Cartier with Indian royalty. Cartier was founded in Paris in 1847 and by the early 20th century was exploring India’s jewellery. “..Enchanted by Cartier’s expertise and unique style, the maharajas entrusted Cartier with their dazzling gemstones to be re-set in stunning pieces of jewellery in the modern style,” goes the film. Thus began Cartier’s relationship with India.

Globally, Cartier has a home collection, but last month it put its silver- and gold-smithing expertise into a small but exquisite homeware collection, launched only in the markets of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and India. The collection is imbued with the quality of preciousness usually found in jewellery. It consists of candles and candleholders, boxes, photo frames, trays and bowls. The geometric and ornamental pattern is inspired by the Art Deco tradition. Bowls in bisque porcelain, boxes in grey, burgundy and emerald-green wood, with high-gloss lacquer and lids in polished metal, the use of decorative red jasper, onyx and lepidolite, it’s all very indulgent.

Available at the Cartier boutique in DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, Delhi; prices, Rs15,000-47,000.