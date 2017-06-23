Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Chocolates by La Folie to Camera bag by Black Canvas
In this weekly compendium of objects of desire, also a Vanities column by Swapan Seth
Latest News »
- ED files money laundering case against terror groups, Kashmir separatists
- Govt launches index to rank 116 cities on quality of life
- Noida Ponzi scam: ED attaches assets of Ablaze Info Solution worth over Rs55 crore
- Bajaj Hindusthan drops plan to sell power business
- Bhushan Power latest debt-laden firm referred to NCLT as PNB gets tough
Edible art
Chocolates by La Folie
Chunky almond butter and honey, smoked pink sea salt, maple granola—while the chocolates are mouth-watering, we’re seduced by the graphic art packaging. At La Folie Lab, Kamala Mills, Bandra and Kala Ghoda, Mumbai; Rs350 each.
Serious toys
Limited-edition pocket knife by Victorinox
A panel of judges from the Swiss pocket knife maker Victorinox looked at over 1,200 designs that were submitted, finally choosing 10 winners that resulted in limited editions. Available worldwide and at the Gute Reise store, Connaught Place, Delhi or Gutereise.in; Rs1,470.
Hotstand
Palazzo Console by Viya Home
A brass body and a glass top, the Palazzo Console combines Cubism with luxe finishes of matte gold, nickel silver and verdigris. At www.viyahome.com; starting from Rs1.5 lakh.
Tra-Well
Camera bag by Black Canvas
It has brown leather on the outside and faux red suede on the inside and is designed to fit a DSLR with lens. There’s room for an extra lens, a pocket for lens caps, and it comes fully padded and topped with an antique-finish twist lock and handle. A stylish, rather vintage holdall for the good ol’ DSLR user.
At www.theblackcanvas.in; Rs7,000.
Skin fruit
White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion La Prairie
Apart from the promises of luminous skin, the bottle itself is worth keeping for its shiny little white caviar pearls.
La Prairie, at DLF Emporio, Delhi, and Palladium Mall, Mumbai; Rs40,800 for 30ml.
Compiled by Komal Sharma.
***
By Invitation: Vanities
An ode to things you don’t need but must have
This week:Carry On Cocktail Kit (The Bloody Mary)
Airlines have their virtues.
Mixology is not one of them.
Order a Bloody Mary and they will serve you a bloody disaster.
Duty-free stores don’t stock cocktail mixes.
Which means that at 30,000ft, you are left not-so-high and very dry.
Up until now.
In-flight consumption of liquor demands a certain moderation.
You are not a gherkin. You don’t need to be pickled.
Which is why the Carry On Cocktail Kit is just what the bartender ordered.
It carries enough ammunition for a round trip.
It can create two blissful Bloody Marys. One for each leg of the trip.
It comes in a tasteful tin.
Remember class and character are a Bloody Mary’s bridesmaids.
It includes all the ingredients of civility. A recipe card. A Bloody Mary mix. Mini pickles. Rimming salt. A bar spoon (we don’t do Bloody Marys with some ratty plastic putridness) and a linen coaster.
You button for a 30ml of whichever cheap vodka the airline offers.
You summon for a chilled glass.
Rim it with salt.
Pour in the mix.
Gently dunk the mini-pickles like that sly bully in the swimming pool.
And place it on to the linen coaster.
Lift the glass. Observe it closely.
Air kiss it with your nose. Breathe in the botanicals.
Then recline the seat.
Post that, gently put on your HiFiMan HE1000 headphones.
Select Shigeru Umebayashi from your playlist.
Sip the sonnet.
And gently whisper, ”Bloody Hell.”
The Carry On Cocktail Kit: $20 (Rs1,280); www.wandpdesign.com
By Swapan Seth , CEO, Equus