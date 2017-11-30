The Mint Planner, 1 December 2017

Delhi

Art

Visual Scriptures

Till 24 December

In this solo show of 40 works, Jagmohan Bangani explores abstraction through a group of words and scripts.

11am-7pm. Creativity Art Gallery, Hauz Khas Village. Price, Rs45000 to Rs3.6 lakh.

Music

Ruhaniyat

2 December

The show, themed on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), will include Azerbaijani folk music and an Indo-Russian production.

6.30pm. Purana Qila, Mathura Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. For details, email banyantree.delhi@gmail.com.

Classical Flute Jugalbandi

1 December

Flautists Rajesh Prasanna and Ritesh Prasanna will be playing light classical modes like thumri.

7pm. The Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Mandragora Circus

6 December

This wordless theatre performance has two clowns asking the audience to imagine conflicts and find solutions. 1 hour.

7pm. National Bal Bhawan, ITO, Kotla. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen

Kamshet Project.

Mumbai

Music

Jazz with Luis Trio

3 December

The Luis Trio Project has been formed and conceptualized by French musician Loic Sanlaville. Originally a jazz band, it has acquired a hip hop style.

8pm. Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Entry free.

Dance

Kamshet Project

1 December

This is a dance performance that was conceived by nine dancers from the Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company who were confined to a farmhouse while planning it.

7 pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, Rs200, Rs354 and Rs590.

Theatre

Bundelkhand Ki Virgin Machhliyan

3 December

Based on Bengali writer Lokenath Bhattacharya’s novel, The Virgin Fish Of Babughat, the play is set in a detention camp where the state controls every aspect of life. 1 hour, 20 minutes. Hindi.

8pm. Cuckoo Club, 5 AA Pali Hill, Bandra. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

‘Bonding With Ruskin’ showcases the author’s stories.

Bengaluru

Around town

Bangalore Market by Karen Anand

3 December

At the latest edition of the popular food market, look out for artisan cheese makers, organic health bars and cereals, as well as crockery and cutlery items.

Noon-9pm. Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar.

Bengaluru Comic Con

2-3 December

One of the biggest celebrations of pop culture has something for every comic book lover—cosplay contests, experiential gaming zones, and a chance to meet renowned comic creators and writers.

11am-8pm. KTPO Trade & Convention Centre, Whitefield Industrial Area. Tickets, Rs499, Rs999 and Rs1,299, available on Comicconbangalore.com.

Theatre

Bonding With Ruskin

1-3 December

The play weaves together musical and storytelling techniques to offer a different perspective on the writer’s best stories.

8pm (Friday-Saturday); 3pm/6.30pm (Sunday). Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs400, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Music

ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2017

1-3 December

ITC Sangeet Research Academy presents ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2017. This is the event’s 40th year and will be dedicated to the memory of Girija Devi.

6pm onwards , ITC Sangeet Research Academy 1, Netaji Subhash Chanda Bose Road Tollygunge (23773395 / 23810559).

Film

15th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival

Till 5 December

The Kalpanirjhar Foundation and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan are presenting the 15th edition of the festival. This year, 100 films are being showcased after preview selections.

Timings vary. Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, 19A, Gurusaday Dutta Road. For the schedule, visit Kalpanirjhar.com.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Origami workshop.

Chennai

Around town

Exploring Stillness And Flow

3 December

This workshop aims to explore the states of stillness and flow through an experiential and immersive process. The facilitator is Arka Mukhopadhyay.

10am. Wandering Artist, 6th Main Road, R A Puram. Registration at the venue; fee, Rs2,500. For details, call 7411568663.

Origami workshop

2 December

The Christmas-themed origami workshop for beginners will be conducted by textile designer Atulya Vipin. The workshop is open to 25 participants above the age of 10.

10.30am. The Srinivas Gallery, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar. Fee, Rs1,770; registration at www.tinyurl.com/origamiworkshopform

Theatre

Miracle On 34th Street

1-3 December

This play, based on a story by Valentine Davies, takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City and focuses on a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real one.

6.30pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs300, Rs600, Rs1,000 and Rs2,500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Mubarak Ho! Kuch Hua Hai

2 December

Adapted from Arnold Bennett’s Question Of Sex, the play revolves around a promise made by Gopal’s uncle to him . 1 hour. Hindi.

7.30pm. Lamkaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Around town

Hyderabad International Auto Show 2017

2-4 December

On display will be supercars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis, and vintage cars and bikes. The three-day event will feature bike stunt shows.

10am. Hitex Exhibition Center, Izzat Nagar. Tickets, Rs250 and Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen