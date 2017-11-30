The Mint Planner, 1 December 2017
Latest News »
- Power tariff hiked in Uttar Pradesh, opposition cries foul
- Railways eyeing 2022 launch for hi-speed network interconnecting four metros
- Sensex crashes 453 points, Nifty at 10,226 on fiscal worries
- India’s infrastructure output grows 4.7% at the end of October: government
- Two, Gulzar’s debut novel in English, brings trauma of Partition ‘painfully alive’
Delhi
Art
Visual Scriptures
Till 24 December
In this solo show of 40 works, Jagmohan Bangani explores abstraction through a group of words and scripts.
11am-7pm. Creativity Art Gallery, Hauz Khas Village. Price, Rs45000 to Rs3.6 lakh.
Music
Ruhaniyat
2 December
The show, themed on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), will include Azerbaijani folk music and an Indo-Russian production.
6.30pm. Purana Qila, Mathura Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. For details, email banyantree.delhi@gmail.com.
Classical Flute Jugalbandi
1 December
Flautists Rajesh Prasanna and Ritesh Prasanna will be playing light classical modes like thumri.
7pm. The Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Mandragora Circus
6 December
This wordless theatre performance has two clowns asking the audience to imagine conflicts and find solutions. 1 hour.
7pm. National Bal Bhawan, ITO, Kotla. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Music
Jazz with Luis Trio
3 December
The Luis Trio Project has been formed and conceptualized by French musician Loic Sanlaville. Originally a jazz band, it has acquired a hip hop style.
8pm. Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Entry free.
Dance
Kamshet Project
1 December
This is a dance performance that was conceived by nine dancers from the Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company who were confined to a farmhouse while planning it.
7 pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, Rs200, Rs354 and Rs590.
Theatre
Bundelkhand Ki Virgin Machhliyan
3 December
Based on Bengali writer Lokenath Bhattacharya’s novel, The Virgin Fish Of Babughat, the play is set in a detention camp where the state controls every aspect of life. 1 hour, 20 minutes. Hindi.
8pm. Cuckoo Club, 5 AA Pali Hill, Bandra. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Around town
Bangalore Market by Karen Anand
3 December
At the latest edition of the popular food market, look out for artisan cheese makers, organic health bars and cereals, as well as crockery and cutlery items.
Noon-9pm. Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar.
Bengaluru Comic Con
2-3 December
One of the biggest celebrations of pop culture has something for every comic book lover—cosplay contests, experiential gaming zones, and a chance to meet renowned comic creators and writers.
11am-8pm. KTPO Trade & Convention Centre, Whitefield Industrial Area. Tickets, Rs499, Rs999 and Rs1,299, available on Comicconbangalore.com.
Theatre
Bonding With Ruskin
1-3 December
The play weaves together musical and storytelling techniques to offer a different perspective on the writer’s best stories.
8pm (Friday-Saturday); 3pm/6.30pm (Sunday). Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs400, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Music
ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2017
1-3 December
ITC Sangeet Research Academy presents ITC Sangeet Sammelan 2017. This is the event’s 40th year and will be dedicated to the memory of Girija Devi.
6pm onwards , ITC Sangeet Research Academy 1, Netaji Subhash Chanda Bose Road Tollygunge (23773395 / 23810559).
Film
15th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival
Till 5 December
The Kalpanirjhar Foundation and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan are presenting the 15th edition of the festival. This year, 100 films are being showcased after preview selections.
Timings vary. Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, 19A, Gurusaday Dutta Road. For the schedule, visit Kalpanirjhar.com.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Around town
Exploring Stillness And Flow
3 December
This workshop aims to explore the states of stillness and flow through an experiential and immersive process. The facilitator is Arka Mukhopadhyay.
10am. Wandering Artist, 6th Main Road, R A Puram. Registration at the venue; fee, Rs2,500. For details, call 7411568663.
Origami workshop
2 December
The Christmas-themed origami workshop for beginners will be conducted by textile designer Atulya Vipin. The workshop is open to 25 participants above the age of 10.
10.30am. The Srinivas Gallery, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar. Fee, Rs1,770; registration at www.tinyurl.com/origamiworkshopform
Theatre
Miracle On 34th Street
1-3 December
This play, based on a story by Valentine Davies, takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City and focuses on a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real one.
6.30pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs300, Rs600, Rs1,000 and Rs2,500, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Theatre
Mubarak Ho! Kuch Hua Hai
2 December
Adapted from Arnold Bennett’s Question Of Sex, the play revolves around a promise made by Gopal’s uncle to him . 1 hour. Hindi.
7.30pm. Lamkaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Around town
Hyderabad International Auto Show 2017
2-4 December
On display will be supercars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis, and vintage cars and bikes. The three-day event will feature bike stunt shows.
10am. Hitex Exhibition Center, Izzat Nagar. Tickets, Rs250 and Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Sohini Sen