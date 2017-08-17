The Mint Planner, 18 August 2017

Artwork by Sumita Chandani.

Delhi

Art

The Odyssey

Till 21 August

Five upcoming artists are showcasing 30 recent mixed-media works on the theme of life’s journey—from the physical to the spiritual, and the divine.

11am-7pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road (24682002). Price, Rs40,000 to Rs2 lakh.

Photography

The Velocity Of Darkness

Till 24 August

Bivas Bhattacharjee is displaying some of his work over the last two years in Kolkata. There are 47 black and white archival digital prints.

11am-7pm. Art Gallery,, India International Centre, Lodi Estate (24619431).

Music

Kerplunk

18 August

Delhi-based art collective QRated is organizing an alternative rock music festival. The bands taking part include Mosko, Karnika Popli, Press Select and Dossers Urge.

8pm. Matchbox, 30, First floor, Hauz Khas Village. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available at the venue. For details, call 9716660090.

An oil on canvas by Aji V.N.

Mumbai

Art

New Oils on Canvas

Till 30 September

This show of paintings by Kerala artist Aji V.N. focuses on dense and hypnotic forests. There are 10 oils on canvas on display.

11am-6pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays). Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mereweather Road, Colaba (22023030). Prices, Rs3-16 lakh.

Theatre

The Doll

18 August

Mark, who has just broken up with his girlfriend, wins an unusual doll in an online competition, and thinks his luck could be changing. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

9pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road (26149546). Tickets Rs250, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Belle De Jour

20 August

Catherine Deneuve stars as a wealthy but bored newly-wed in this film by Luis Buñuel. She tries to fulfil her desire for excitement and adventure by visiting a neighbouring brothel and offering her services.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs100, available on www.instamojo.com

Indie band Wingardiom Leviosa.

Bengaluru

Music

Wingardiom Leviosa

20 August

This indie band from Bengaluru, comprising vocalist Trishna Shenai and guitarist Jitesh (Jake) Jadwani, will mix grunge with postmodernistic vocal melodies.

8pm. Xtreme Sports Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Theatre

French Theatre Festival

18-20 August

The festival will showcase plays originally written by French authors—Dinner With The Family by Jean Anouilh, No Exit by Jean-Paul Sartre and Tartuffe by Molière.

Timings vary. Alliance Française, Vasant Nagar (4080 8181). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Go Swadeshi Handwoven Fair

Till 21August

This exhibition is showcasing a range of handloom saris, handwoven fabrics, home furnishings, etc.

11am-9pm. Sahakara Samudaya Bhavan, Banashankari 2nd Stage (2006880). Prices, starting from Rs700.

Kolkata

Dance

Shradhyanjali

20-21 August

Dancers Rajib Bhattacharya, Piyali Ghosh, Debamitra Sengupta, Maya Bhattacharya and others will pay homage to Odissi stalwarts Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra and Sanjukta Panigrahi at this festival.

5.30pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani. For details, call 9831121261.

Around town

Critiquing Consumerism: Andy Warhol and his work

25 August

This talk will be illustrated with film clippings by academician and author Sanjoy Mukhopadhyay.

6.30pm. Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108-109, Southern Avenue (2466-6802). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

‘Madras Jewellers’ from ‘Old Madras’.

Chennai

Photography

Vintage Photographs Of Old Madras

19-27 August

DakshinaChitra is organizing an exhibition that will showcase rare images of life in the city from the 19th century. The images have been collected from multiple sources.

10am-6pm. DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 (Indians) and Rs100 (foreigners).

Art

The Art Of Traditional Games

19-31 August

In celebration of Madras Week, this exhibition will showcase 30 mixed-media works focused on Chennai’s traditional games. There will also be a talk on the traditional games and an informal play session.

11am-7pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596).

Hyderabad

Movies

The Color of Paradise

20 August

This Persian film by Majid Majidi tells the story of a blind boy, Mohammed, who is loved by everyone except his father. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

11am. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

International Russian Dance Gala

20 August

Commemorating India’s Independence Day, Russian artists will present 19 ballet performances.

4pm/7pm. Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Secunderabad. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

