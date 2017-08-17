The Mint Planner, 18 August 2017
Latest News »
- After buying Ibibo, MakeMyTrip is spending more on promotions than its net revenue
- Grasim Industries: holding company discount remains a concern
- NBCC investors wait for revenue growth with indomitable faith
- Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; PNB, HDFC Bank, Infosys in news
- Motherson Sumi: is revenue growth coming at cost of profitability?
Delhi
Art
The Odyssey
Till 21 August
Five upcoming artists are showcasing 30 recent mixed-media works on the theme of life’s journey—from the physical to the spiritual, and the divine.
11am-7pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road (24682002). Price, Rs40,000 to Rs2 lakh.
Photography
The Velocity Of Darkness
Till 24 August
Bivas Bhattacharjee is displaying some of his work over the last two years in Kolkata. There are 47 black and white archival digital prints.
11am-7pm. Art Gallery,, India International Centre, Lodi Estate (24619431).
Music
Kerplunk
18 August
Delhi-based art collective QRated is organizing an alternative rock music festival. The bands taking part include Mosko, Karnika Popli, Press Select and Dossers Urge.
8pm. Matchbox, 30, First floor, Hauz Khas Village. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available at the venue. For details, call 9716660090.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Art
New Oils on Canvas
Till 30 September
This show of paintings by Kerala artist Aji V.N. focuses on dense and hypnotic forests. There are 10 oils on canvas on display.
11am-6pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays). Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mereweather Road, Colaba (22023030). Prices, Rs3-16 lakh.
Theatre
The Doll
18 August
Mark, who has just broken up with his girlfriend, wins an unusual doll in an online competition, and thinks his luck could be changing. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
9pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road (26149546). Tickets Rs250, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com
Film
Belle De Jour
20 August
Catherine Deneuve stars as a wealthy but bored newly-wed in this film by Luis Buñuel. She tries to fulfil her desire for excitement and adventure by visiting a neighbouring brothel and offering her services.
12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs100, available on www.instamojo.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Music
Wingardiom Leviosa
20 August
This indie band from Bengaluru, comprising vocalist Trishna Shenai and guitarist Jitesh (Jake) Jadwani, will mix grunge with postmodernistic vocal melodies.
8pm. Xtreme Sports Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Theatre
French Theatre Festival
18-20 August
The festival will showcase plays originally written by French authors—Dinner With The Family by Jean Anouilh, No Exit by Jean-Paul Sartre and Tartuffe by Molière.
Timings vary. Alliance Française, Vasant Nagar (4080 8181). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town
Go Swadeshi Handwoven Fair
Till 21August
This exhibition is showcasing a range of handloom saris, handwoven fabrics, home furnishings, etc.
11am-9pm. Sahakara Samudaya Bhavan, Banashankari 2nd Stage (2006880). Prices, starting from Rs700.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Dance
Shradhyanjali
20-21 August
Dancers Rajib Bhattacharya, Piyali Ghosh, Debamitra Sengupta, Maya Bhattacharya and others will pay homage to Odissi stalwarts Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra and Sanjukta Panigrahi at this festival.
5.30pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani. For details, call 9831121261.
Around town
Critiquing Consumerism: Andy Warhol and his work
25 August
This talk will be illustrated with film clippings by academician and author Sanjoy Mukhopadhyay.
6.30pm. Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108-109, Southern Avenue (2466-6802). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Photography
Vintage Photographs Of Old Madras
19-27 August
DakshinaChitra is organizing an exhibition that will showcase rare images of life in the city from the 19th century. The images have been collected from multiple sources.
10am-6pm. DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 (Indians) and Rs100 (foreigners).
Art
The Art Of Traditional Games
19-31 August
In celebration of Madras Week, this exhibition will showcase 30 mixed-media works focused on Chennai’s traditional games. There will also be a talk on the traditional games and an informal play session.
11am-7pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596).
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Movies
The Color of Paradise
20 August
This Persian film by Majid Majidi tells the story of a blind boy, Mohammed, who is loved by everyone except his father. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
11am. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town
International Russian Dance Gala
20 August
Commemorating India’s Independence Day, Russian artists will present 19 ballet performances.
4pm/7pm. Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, Secunderabad. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen