Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading marginally lower against US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.59 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.66 a dollar, down 0.10% from its Thursday’s close of 64.57.

S&P Global Ratings review of India’s sovereign rating is expected on Friday, reported The Indian Express. The government is bracing for both a positive and a negative outcome of the assessment, added the report.

Traders are cautious ahead of the gross domestic product (GDP) data for third quarter on 30 November. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, gross value added (GVA) will be at 6.3% from 5.6% a quarter ago, while GDP will be at 6.5% from 5.7% last quarter.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.25%, or 82.43 points, to 33,670.51. So far this year, it has gained 25.73%.

Bond yield rose for the fourth consecutive session and hit over 7% ahead of Rs15,000 crore government bond auction on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.02%, compared to its previous close of 6.99%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.2%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.13 billion and $22.70 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.29%, Japanese yen 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.08%, Taiwan dollar 0.07% and China renminbi fell 0.06%. However, South Korean won was up 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.118, down 0.11%, from its previous close of 93.220.