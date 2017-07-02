BSE to revise transaction charges on equity segment from 1 August

Mumbai: Top stock exchange BSE has decided to revise the transaction charges for trading in equities, with lower volumes attracting higher fees, from 1 August. The exchange has introduced a new slab-based structure for levy of transaction fees for securities traded under group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips.

BSE would charge transaction fees of Rs1.5 per trade for trade volumes of up to one lakh. So far, volumes of up to 5 lakh attracted a fee of only Re1 per trade. Under the new slab structure, the transaction charges range from Rs0.50 - 1.5 per trade. BSE was levying transaction fees from Rs1 per trade to as low as Rs0.30 for different slabs, since April 1, 2017. “...trading members may note that with effect from 1 August , 2017 only the slab wise rates for transaction charges on per trade basis for Group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips shall be revised,” BSE said in a notice.

The revised transaction charges come down with increase in number of monthly trade volumes. Trading members of the BSE would now have to pay Rs1.5 per trade for monthly trades between 0 – 1,00,000 and Rs1.25 for 1,00,001 – 3,00,000 number of transactions.

Further, Re1 per trade would be charged from the trading members for a monthly trade count of 3,00,001 – 5,00,000 while volumes between 5,00,001 – 20,00,000 would attract Rs0.75 per trade as transaction fees. Trading members would have to shell out Rs0.50 for monthly trades exceeding 20 lakh.

BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors. Group A is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group B consists of more than 3,000 stocks.

The classification is based on several factors like market capitalisation, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns and some qualitative aspects.