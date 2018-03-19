What a car loan costs you
Interest rates for car loans vary across banks. Here are the interest rates offered by few of the major ones
Last Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 07 00 PM IST
Latest News »
Car loans are usually 3 to 5 year loans. When making a choice be sure to look at different parameters of loan apart from interest rate.
First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 07 00 PM IST
Topics: car loan EMI banks processing fees
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Cement margins at risk as petcoke price hits multi-year high
No reason for investors to be excited in fertilizer stocks yet
If China sneezes, Indian steelmakers may catch a cold
ICICI Securities IPO: a bet on rising household investment in markets
Should investors worry about the challenge against India’s export subsidies at WTO?