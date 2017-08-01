Tech Mahindra shares jump over 7% after Q1 earnings

On the NSE, Tech Mahindra shares surged 7.26% to Rs413.90. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of IT firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday surged over 7% after the company reported a 6.5% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June.

The scrip after making a positive opening further gained 7.43% to Rs 413.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it surged 7.26% to Rs413.90. Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 6.5% growth in net profit at Rs 798.6 crore for April-June.

This is against a net profit of Rs749.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Revenues of the fifth-largest software exporter grew 6% to Rs7,336.1 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 6,920.9 crore in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, the company’s net profit was up 11.2% at $123.8 million while revenues grew 10.3% to $1.13 billion in April-June 2017, from the year-ago period.