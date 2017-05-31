Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh highs, Mahindra shares rise 3%

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 31,233 by surging over 74 points, and NSE Nifty touched fresh lifetime high of 9,638 in early trade on Wednesday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors. The BSE Sensex had gained almost 857.76 points in previous four sessions to close at a record high at 31,159.40 in Tuesday’s session. It had also touched an intra-day lifetime high of 31,220.38 in the previous session.

All the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto and consumer durables, were trading in positive zone with gains up to 1.08%. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 14.15 points, or 0.14%, to scale its lifetime high of 9,638.70. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 9,637.75 on 29 May. Among the 30-Sensex stocks—M&M, PowerGrid, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, L&T, SBI, Maruti Suzuki Coal India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and Cipla— were the top performers during initial trade. Continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) helped the key indices to hit record hits, brokers said. Besides, sentiment remained extremely bullish as investors cheered the early arrival of monsoon and engaged in widening their positions.

10.15am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 11 points, or 0.03%, to 31,170, while the Nifty 50 falls 3 points, or 0.03%, to 9,622.

10.00am: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares rose 2.2% to Rs228.50 after the company reported 32% increase in its net profit in March quarter to Rs207.24 crore from Rs156.82 crore a year ago.

9.45am: Reliance Communications Ltd fell 2.5% to Rs19.55 after Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Reliance Communications Limited’s (RCOM) corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating to Caa1 from B2.

9.40am: M&M Financial Ltd rose 4.3% to Rs346.05 after Broking firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock to Overweight from EqualWeight with target price of Rs 425 a share.

9.34am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 11 points, or 0.04%, to 31,148, while the Nifty 50 rises 4 points, or 0.04%, to 9,628.

9.30am: Jet Airways India Ltd fell 2% to Rs450.05 after the company recorded a 91% decline in March quarter net profit as higher income was more than offset by costlier fuel, lower airfares, higher capacity and weak demand from the key Gulf region. Its net profit during the quarter fell to Rs36.80 crore from Rs397.16 crore a year ago. Total income during the quarter was Rs5,759.58 crore, against Rs5,451.28 crore a year ago.

9.25am: United Spirits Ltd rose 8% to Rs2,230 after the company reported Ebidta of Rs265 crore, up 128% from a year ago.

9.20am: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 3.3% to Rs1,407 after the company said its net profit in the March quarter increased 26.3% from a year before. Profit after exceptional items in the three months rose to Rs874 crore from Rs691.51 crore a year ago. Revenue and other income—that earned from avenues other than its business operations—grew 5.2% to Rs12,289 crore

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.53 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.56, up 0.17% from its Monday’s close of 64.67.



9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.662% compared to its previous close of 6.663%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.38%, Taiwan dollar 0.32%, China renminbi 0.2%, China Offshore 0.17%, Malaysian ringgit 0.14%, Philippines peso 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.26%, Singapore dollar 0.05%.

8.55am: Overnight US markets closed slightly lower. S&P 500 lost 0.12% to 2,412 on selling in energy shares. According to Bloomberg Asian markets opened lower amid concerns about British election.

PTI contributed to the story