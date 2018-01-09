Gold prices rise on jewellers’ buying

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity edged higher by Rs20 each to Rs30,500 and Rs30,350 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices edged higher by Rs20 to Rs30,500 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Tuesday on increased buying by local jewellers despite a weak trend overseas. Silver prices also recovered by Rs20 to Rs39,900 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said sustained buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market, mainly kept gold prices higher but a weak trend overseas capped the rise. Globally, gold rate edged lower by 0.23% to $1,316.70 an ounce and silver by 0.20% to $17.06 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity edged higher by Rs20 each to Rs30,500 and Rs30,350 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs30 on Monday. Sovereign however remained flat at Rs24,700 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready traded higher by Rs20 to Rs39,900 per kg, while weekly-based delivery shed Rs15 to Rs39,100 per kg. Meanwhile, silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.