Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, DCB Bank shares fall over 5%

BSE Sensex opened lower on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar. The shares of Wipro and Reliance rose, whereas the shares of NTPC and Sun Pharma fell.

9.36am: BSE Sensex closed lower by 53 points, or 0.17%, to 31,593, while the Nifty 50 fell 16 points, or 0.16%, to 9,868. Here are the latest updates

9.33am: DCB Bank Ltd fell 5.7% to Rs178.75 as Business Line reported that the bank is under Reserve Bank of India lens.

9.30am: Biocon Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs340.45 after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) will take 3 months more to review the application for a biosimilar version of Roche Holding AG’s breast cancer drug Herceptin filed by partner Mylan NV.

9.25am: NTPC Ltd fell 2.1% to Rs164.40. The government has received bids for 7% stake in India’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd., which will fetch about Rs9,100 crore to the exchequer.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.05 a dollar, down 0.08% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.99.

9.10am: Majestic Auto Ltd surged 20% to Rs122.40 after the company said its board would meet on Thursday to consider sale of assets not exceeding to Rs300 crore.

9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.543% compared to its previous close of 6.537%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Japanese yen was down 0.24%, South Korean won 0.11%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.06% and China renminbi 0.05%.