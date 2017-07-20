Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 05 25 PM IST

Justdial shares surge nearly 7% on share buyback plan

During the day, Justdial shares jumped 9.98% to Rs389.85 on BSE

PTI
At NSE, shares of Justdial went up sharply by 6.65% to end at Rs 378.05.
At NSE, shares of Justdial went up sharply by 6.65% to end at Rs 378.05.

More From Livemint »

    New Delhi: The scrip of local search engine Justdial surged nearly 7% today as the company’s board will meet next week to consider a proposal for share buyback. Shares of the company soared 6.69% to settle at Rs 378.15 on BSE.

    During the day, it jumped 9.98% to Rs 389.85. At NSE, shares of the company went up sharply by 6.65% to end at Rs 378.05.

    On the volume front, 12.20 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

    “With reference to the earlier intimation of the meeting of the board of directors to be held on July 24, 2017... the board will also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at the said meeting,” Justdial said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

    The company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of buyback.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 05 22 PM IST
    Topics: JustDial Just Dial shares BSE NSE share buyback

    Latest News »

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share