Rupee marginally weaker against US dollar ahead of RBI policy

The rupee has gained 5.53% so far this year. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading marginally weaker against the US dollar, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due on Wednesday after 2pm.

The rupee opened at 64.49 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.47, down 0.06% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.43.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.64% compared to its previous close of 6.642%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

According to a Mint poll of 12 economists, RBI is likely to hold the rates and is expected to soften its hawkish stance amid slower economic growth and record-low inflation.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.06% or 18.54 points to 31,209.10. So far this year, it has gained 17.14%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.53%, while foreign investors bought $7.83 billion and $11.28 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.59%, China offshore 0.17%, Thai baht 0.19%, Singapore dollar 0.09%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08%, Japanese yen 0.07% and Philippines peso 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.643, down 0.01% from its previous close of 96.636.