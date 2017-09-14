HDFC Bank overtakes TCS to become 2nd most valuable company
New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Thursday went past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country’s second most valued firm in terms of market valuation.
At the close of trade on Thursday, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs4,75,802.34 crore, which was Rs92.3 crore more than TCS’ Rs4,75,710.04 crore valuation.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd ended flat at Rs1,843.20, up 0.03% on BSE, while TCS fell by 0.12% to close at Rs2,485.05 .
On Tuesday, HDFC Bank had briefly surpassed TCS to become the country’s second most valued firm. TCS had regained its status as the country’s second most valued firm at the close of trade on that day.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is the country’s most valued firm with a market cap of Rs5,49,104.14 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ITC (Rs3,31,121.63 crore) and HDFC (Rs2,82,269.53 crore) in the top five list.
