Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Coal India, IDBI, Grasim Industries in news

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets open mixed

US equities edged higher on Friday as investors weighed tensions between the US and North Korea heading into the weekend.

The Nikkei 225 was down more than 1% despite second-quarter Japan GDP surprising to the upside as investors in Asia geared up for the release of a barrage of China data on Monday.

Sensex, Nifty may slide further as risks come to the fore

Geopolitical tensions and the risks to economic growth highlighted in the government’s mid-term Economic Survey could trigger a bout of profit-taking in Indian shares as investors rush to safety, analysts said.

Bajaj Finance hires three banks for $700 million QIP

Bajaj Finance Ltd has hired three investment banks and started work on a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise around $700 million (Rs4,500 crore)

Arvind Panagariya says NPA resolution at banks now on the right track

Resolution of bad loans in the banking system is on ‘right track’ and will ‘open the door’ to rapid credit expansion and growth, said Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya.

Sebi starts issuing showcause notices to suspected shell companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has started issuing showcause notices to 331 listed firms, suspected to have acted as shell companies for those with illicit funds, while action has also started against more than 100 unlisted entities that could have traded in stocks with black money. Read more

Maruti Suzuki to revamp used-car business

Sixteen years after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd entered the used car market, it is sharpening its focus on the business that is expanding rapidly.

18% GST on food takeaway from non-AC area at AC restaurant

A uniform goods and services tax (GST) rate of 18% will be charged on takeaways as well as food served from a non-AC area of a hotel or restaurant if any of its part has a facility of air conditioning, the government has said.

Hero MotoCorp lines up 3 new scooter models to take on Honda

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp plans to launch three new scooter models by next fiscal as part of strategy to enhance its leadership position as erstwhile partner Honda challenges its number one spot.

Earnings corner

Apollo Hospital, Coal India, DB Realty, Grasim Industries, IDBI and JK Tyre are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings on Monday.