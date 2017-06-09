| E-Paper
SEBI gives conditional approval for appointment of Vikram Limaye as NSE CEO

Sebi approves the appointment of IDFC boss Vikram Limaye as the new NSE CEO, subject to his resignation from a Supreme Court-appointed BCCI panel

Abhirup Roy
Sebi’s conditional approval for Vikram Limaye as NSE CEO comes four months after the bourse had nominated him for the post. Photo: Bloomberg
Mumbai: India’s market regulator on Friday approved the appointment of Vikram Limaye, head of infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd, as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of National Stock Exchange (NSE), subject to his resignation from a cricket committee.

The conditional approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) comes four months after the country’s largest bourse had nominated Limaye’s name for the post, an unusually long time.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters SEBI had been concerned that the executive’s time would be split if he were to remain a member of a Supreme-Court appointed committee to supervise the country’s cricket body after a 2013 fixing scandal.

No specific date was provided as to when Limaye would take over as CEO. Reuters

