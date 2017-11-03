Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.855% compared to its previous close of 6.861%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Friday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in the opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.58 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.55 against the dollar, up 0.07% from its Thursday’s close of 64.61.

The 30-share Sensex rose 0.22%, or 72.69 points, to 33,645.91. So far this year, the Sensex has gained 26.19%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.855% compared to its previous close of 6.861%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.13%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $5.96 billion and $22.77 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data. China offshore spot was down 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.13%, China renminbi 0.1%, Thai baht 0.06%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%. However, Indonesian rupiah was up 0.39%, South Korean won 0.16%, Philippines peso 0.16%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%, Japanese yen 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.69, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.685.

US President Donald Trump nominated Jerome Hayden Powell to the top job at the US central bank, a decision that was greeted with a shrug by investors who see the Fed governor as a continuity candidate. Powell has generally backed current chair Janet Yellen’s cautious approach to withdrawing stimulus, Bloomberg reported.