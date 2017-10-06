Rupee weakens marginally against US dollar in opening trade

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.731%, compared to its previous close of 6.729%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Friday weakened marginally against the US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies market.

The rupee opened at 65.20 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.22 against the dollar, down 0.12% from its Thursday’s close of 65.14.

The BSE benchmark index rose 0.19%, or 59.54 points, to 31,651.57. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 18%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.731%, compared to its previous close of 6.729%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.27%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $5.36 billion and $20.72 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower ahead of US jobs data. Philippines peso was down 0.23%, Malaysian ringgit 0.18%, Indonesian rupiah 0.15%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, Thai baht 0.12% and Taiwan dollar fell 0.07%. However, China renminbi was up 0.12%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.943, down 0.02% from its previous close of 93.961.