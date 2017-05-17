| E-Paper
Andhra Bank shares fall over 4% on poor Q4 results

Andhra Bank shares closed down 4.17% at Rs 67.75 on BSE on poor results of March quarter. During the day, the stock tumbled 4.87% to Rs 67.25

PTI
Andhra Bank shares fell by 3.96% to end at Rs 67.85 on NSE. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Andhra Bank shares fell by over 4% on Wednesday after the bank posted 32% decline in net profit for the last quarter of 2016-17 financial year.

Shares of the bank closed down 4.17% at Rs 67.75 on BSE. During the day, the stock tumbled 4.87% to Rs 67.25.

At National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company fell by 3.96% to end at Rs 67.85.

The company’s market valuation declined by Rs 200.12 crore to Rs 4,614.88 crore. In terms of volume, 6.20 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 74 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day. Andhra Bank’s net profit declined by 32% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 due to rise in bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 51.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March-end 2017 hit 12.25% as a percentage of gross loans, from 8.39% year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans were of the order of 7.57%, up from 4.61%.

