India Grid InvIT IPO fully subscribed on last day

Mumbai: India Grid’s infrastructure investment Trust’s (InvIT) up to Rs2,250 crore ($347.22 million) initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.

The company is selling shares at between Rs98 to Rs100 per share, and will become the second infrastructure investment trust to list in the country after IRB InvIT Fund had a tepid debut on Thursday.

India Grid Trust has already raised Rs1,012 crore from 19 anchor investors at the upper end of the price band ahead of the IPO. Reuters