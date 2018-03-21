Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty near 10,200, banking stocks rise

Mid-cap IT stocks' sales and profit growth have outpaced their large-cap counterparts, but also remember that risks associated with them are still around says @mobis_philipose https://t.co/W9YJ4fgGyG— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) March 21, 2018
Last Modified: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 09 44 AM IST
- 9.40 am ISTBanking stocks trade higher
- 9.37 am ISTRIL shares rise 1% as unit plans to raise Rs20,000 crore via NCDs
- 9.35 am ISTAdani Power shares gain
- 9.33 am ISTMid-cap IT is growing faster, but what about risks?
- 9.30 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar ahead of Fed policy decision
- 9.27 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices traded higher for the second session on Wednesday, with BSE Sensex rising over 200 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 inching near 10,200 in the opening trade. The rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later on Wednesday. The US Fed is expected to raise interest rates, and thereafter go for two more rate hikes this year. A rate hike by the Fed at its current meeting is more or less a certainty and is already priced in by the markets, Mint reports. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.40 am IST Banking stocks trade higherBanking stocks gain. IDBI Bank rose 3.1%, Bank of India 3%, Canara Bank 2.4%, Indian Bank 2.2%, Union Bank of India 2.1%, Syndicate Bank 2.1%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2%, Allahabad Bank 2%, Vijaya Bank 1.8%, Punjab National Bank 1.7%, Andhra Bank 1.6%, Karnataka Bank 1.6%, Dena Bank 1.5%, Yes Bank 1.5%, Central Bank of India 1.5%.
- 9.37 am IST RIL shares rise 1% as unit plans to raise Rs20,000 crore via NCDsReliance Industries Ltd shares rose 1% to Rs898.65. The telecom unit of Reliance Industries to consider in its 23 March meeting a plan to raise up to Rs20,000 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in tranches, according to a statement on exchanges.
- 9.33 am IST Mid-cap IT is growing faster, but what about risks?While it’s true that some of these companies are growing revenue and profit at a faster pace, what shouldn’t be ignored is that some of the risks associated with mid-sized companies haven’t really disappeared. And with valuations having risen so high, risks for investors have just compounded.
- 9.30 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollar ahead of Fed policy decisionThe rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later on Wednesday. The rupee opened at 65.23 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 65.20 a dollar, the same level as its Tuesday’s close. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.645% compared to its previous close of 7.618%.
