Nifty crosses 10,000 to hit record high

Mumbai: The Nifty 50-share index crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday to hit a record high as foreign and domestic institutional investors continued to buy in the local equity markets on hopes of more reforms by the government.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) kept its outlook for India’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate unchanged at 7.2% in 2017-18 and 7.7% in 2018-19.

Traders are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting starting Tuesday. According to a Bloomberg report, the Fed is expected to keep rates on hold, traders are looking for comments that it could make on its balance sheet reduction plan.

At 9.20 am, BSE’s 30-share Sensex rose 0.21% or 69.31 points higher at 32,315.18 points, while National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty was up 0.24% or 23.85 points at 10,009 points.

Earlier, Sensex rose as much as 0.25% or 71 points to reach 32,316, while Nifty rose 0.25% or 25 points to 10,010.55, a record high as well.

So far this year, foreign institutional investors have bought a net of $8.73 billion, while domestic institutional investors have bought a net Rs24,126.87 crore in equities.

In Tuesday’s trade, market breadth was positive with gainers beating losers in the ratio of 2:1.

Among the gainers, Hero MotoCorp Ltd was up 1.2%, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, which rose 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Pharma shares were biggest losers on the Sensex index. Shares of Lupin Ltd fell 0.7%, Cipla Ltd declined 0.5%, while that of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped 0.4%.