Raymond to raise Rs100 crore via NCDs
A meeting of Raymond’s committee of board of directors will be held on 20 March to consider and approve the issue of NCDs, aggregating up to an amount of Rs100 crore on private placement basis
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 22 PM IST
New Delhi: Textile major Raymond on Tuesday said it will raise Rs100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
A meeting of the committee of board of directors will be held on 20 March 2018 to consider and approve the issue of NCDs, aggregating up to an amount of Rs100 crore on private placement basis, Raymond said in a stock exchange filing.
The stock closed 0.84% up at Rs910.95 on BSE.
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 22 PM IST
Latest News »
- Uber crash is nightmare the driverless world feared but expected
- Banks tap vibrant IPO market to unlock value of subsidiaries
- GSPC to sell 28.4% stake in Gujarat Gas to subsidiary GSPL
- Delhi HC seeks DGCA response on Airbus A320neo’s airworthiness
- Airbus India MD: Pratt & Whitney engine issue has affected our deliveries