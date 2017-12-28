Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty close lower on F&O expiry day, bank stocks fall
BSE Sensex closed lower by 63.78 points to 33,848.03, while the Nifty 50 fell 12.85 points to close at 10,477.90. Here are the latest updates
- 3.35 pm ISTClosing bell
- 2.28 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.25 pm ISTEuropean stocks trade little changed
- 2.23 pm ISTBond yield rises most since February, rupee trades flat
- 1.02 pm ISTMarket update
- 1 pm ISTSectoral indices
- 12.57 pm ISTStrides Shasun shareholders approve scheme of arrangement
- 12.05 pm ISTMetal stocks trade higher
- 12.03 pm ISTBitcoin resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
- 12 pm ISTMirc Electronics gets shareholders nod for equity, warrants offering
- 10.38 am ISTMarket update
- 10.35 am ISTL&T unit gets orders worth Rs1,600 crore
- 10.33 am ISTDLF looks to raise Rs3,500 crore via debentures, warrants
- 9.50 am ISTAxis Bank shares decline on Sebi order
- 9.48 am ISTRCom shares gain 10%
- 9.45 am ISTKotle Patil Developers shares rise on pact with KKR
- 9.43 am ISTBond yield rises on government borrowing plan, rupee weakens against US dollar
- 9.34 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Stocks ended lower in a volatile trade today amid expiry of December derivatives contracts and on fears that the government going for additional borrowing could upset fiscal deficit calculations. The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high of 34,023.65, succumbed to profit-booking and settled lower by 63.78 points, or 0.19%, at 33,848.03. The gauge had lost 99 in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty also ended down 12.85 points, or 0.12%, at 10,477.90. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,534.55 and 10,460.45. Squaring-up of positions by participants following the end of December series contracts in the derivatives segment and a mixed trend at other global markets after an oil rally weighed on sentiment, traders said. (PTI)
- 3.35 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 63.78 points, or 0.19%, to 33,848.03, while the Nifty 50 fell 12.85 points, or 0.12%, to close at 10,477.90.
- 2.25 pm IST European stocks trade little changedEurope’s main stock markets were largely flat at the start of trading, although London’s FTSE 100 was again nudging record highs on the back of strong commodity prices. London’s benchmark index, which hit a record high of 7,632.71 on Wednesday, was up 0.1% to 7,629.72. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was flat at 13,064.50, while the Paris CAC remained unchanged at 5,367.34.
- 2.23 pm IST Bond yield rises most since February, rupee trades flatThe 10 year-bond yield rose to 7.369%, up 15 basis points—its biggest jump since February—from its Wednesday’s close of 7.219%. It opened at 7.250% and touched a high of 7.387%, a level last seen on 5 July 2016. The rupee was trading at 64.16 a dollar, the same level as its previous close.
- 12.03 pm IST Bitcoin resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeksBitcoin falls below $15,000 after the cryptocurrency’s biggest rally in two weeks ended a rout that wiped more than $9,000 off the price.
- 10.33 am IST DLF looks to raise Rs3,500 crore via debentures, warrantsDLF Ltd shareholders on Wednesday approved an issue of debentures and warrants to promoters in lieu of Rs11,250 crore equity infusion into the company to reduce company’s net debt significantly. Shares rose nearly 2% to Rs253.
- 9.43 am IST Bond yield rises on government borrowing plan, rupee weakens against US dollarThe 10-year bond yield opened at 7.250% and touched a high of 7.326%, a level last seen on 12 July 2016. At 9.15am, it rose to 7.313% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.219%. So far this year, bond yield has surged over 120 basis points. The rupee was trading at 64.24 a dollar, down 0.14% from its previous close of 64.16.
