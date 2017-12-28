 Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty close lower on F&O expiry day, bank stocks fall - Livemint
Last Modified: Thu, Dec 28 2017. 06 43 PM IST

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty close lower on F&O expiry day, bank stocks fall

BSE Sensex closed lower by 63.78 points to 33,848.03, while the Nifty 50 fell 12.85 points to close at 10,477.90. Here are the latest updates
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Stocks ended lower in a volatile trade today amid expiry of December derivatives contracts and on fears that the government going for additional borrowing could upset fiscal deficit calculations. The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high of 34,023.65, succumbed to profit-booking and settled lower by 63.78 points, or 0.19%, at 33,848.03. The gauge had lost 99 in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty also ended down 12.85 points, or 0.12%, at 10,477.90. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,534.55 and 10,460.45. Squaring-up of positions by participants following the end of December series contracts in the derivatives segment and a mixed trend at other global markets after an oil rally weighed on sentiment, traders said. (PTI)
  • 3.35 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 63.78 points, or 0.19%, to 33,848.03, while the Nifty 50 fell 12.85 points, or 0.12%, to close at 10,477.90.
  • 2.28 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 42.04 points, or 0.12%, to 33,953.85, while the Nifty 50 rose 24.35 points, or 0.23%, to 10,515.10.
  • 2.25 pm IST European stocks trade little changedEurope’s main stock markets were largely flat at the start of trading, although London’s FTSE 100 was again nudging record highs on the back of strong commodity prices. London’s benchmark index, which hit a record high of 7,632.71 on Wednesday, was up 0.1% to 7,629.72. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was flat at 13,064.50, while the Paris CAC remained unchanged at 5,367.34.
  • 2.23 pm IST Bond yield rises most since February, rupee trades flatThe 10 year-bond yield rose to 7.369%, up 15 basis points—its biggest jump since February—from its Wednesday’s close of 7.219%. It opened at 7.250% and touched a high of 7.387%, a level last seen on 5 July 2016. The rupee was trading at 64.16 a dollar, the same level as its previous close.
  • 1.02 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded marginally lower by 6.51 points, or 0.02%, to 33,905.30, while the Nifty 50 rose 6.05 points, or 0.06%, to 10,496.80.
  • 1 pm IST Sectoral indicesAmong the sectoral indices on BSE, metal gained most at 2.32% followed by realty 1.79%, basic materials 1.16% and telecom 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.82%.
  • 12.57 pm IST Strides Shasun shareholders approve scheme of arrangementStrides Shasun Ltd said its shareholders approved a composite scheme of arrangement between the company, Sequent Scientific and Solara Active Pharma Sciences. Shares rose 0.11% to Rs834.50.
  • 12.05 pm IST Metal stocks trade higherMetal stocks were trading higher with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 2.26%. Hidnalco 4.33%, JSW Steel 3.54%, National Aluminum 3.26%, Jindal Steel 2.52% and Vedanta 2.16%.
  • 12.03 pm IST Bitcoin resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeksBitcoin falls below $15,000 after the cryptocurrency’s biggest rally in two weeks ended a rout that wiped more than $9,000 off the price.
  • 12 pm IST Mirc Electronics gets shareholders nod for equity, warrants offeringMirc Electronics Ltd said its shareholders approved issuance of equity and convertible warrants on preferential basis. Shares traded 0.43% up at Rs58.70.
  • 10.38 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 5 points, or 0.01%, to 33,916.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 8.10 points, or 0.08%, to 10,498.85.
  • 10.35 am IST L&T unit gets orders worth Rs1,600 croreLarsen and Toubro Ltd said its unit L&T Construction has received orders worth Rs1,600 crore in power and transmission businesses. Shares traded 0.17% lower at Rs1,256.40.
  • 10.33 am IST DLF looks to raise Rs3,500 crore via debentures, warrantsDLF Ltd shareholders on Wednesday approved an issue of debentures and warrants to promoters in lieu of Rs11,250 crore equity infusion into the company to reduce company’s net debt significantly. Shares rose nearly 2% to Rs253.
  • 9.50 am IST Axis Bank shares decline on Sebi orderAxis Bank fell 1.2% to Rs548.20 after Sebi on Wednesday asked the bank to conduct an internal inquiry into the suspected leak of its June quarter financial results.
  • 9.48 am IST RCom shares gain 10%Reliance Communications Ltd rose 10% to Rs32. The stock gained over 150% in the last seven trading sessions after the company announced a Rs39,000-crore debt resolution plan.
  • 9.45 am IST Kotle Patil Developers shares rise on pact with KKRKotle Patil Developers Ltd rose 4% to Rs374.55 after the company signed Rs193 crore agreement with KKR.
  • 9.43 am IST Bond yield rises on government borrowing plan, rupee weakens against US dollarThe 10-year bond yield opened at 7.250% and touched a high of 7.326%, a level last seen on 12 July 2016. At 9.15am, it rose to 7.313% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.219%. So far this year, bond yield has surged over 120 basis points. The rupee was trading at 64.24 a dollar, down 0.14% from its previous close of 64.16.
  • 9.34 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 12.55 points, or 0.04%, to 33,924.36, while the Nifty 50 rose 17.35 points, or 0.17%, to 10,508.10.
