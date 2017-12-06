Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; RBI policy in focus

Asian markets fell in early trade on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets see weak opening

US equities closed lower on Tuesday as a gain in tech stocks failed to lift the broader market higher.

Asia markets fell in early trade on Wednesday, following overnight declines in US stocks.

RBI, wary on inflation, set to keep rates on hold

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) looks set to keep its policy rate on hold on Wednesday, after inflation accelerated to a seven-month high and stronger economic growth reduced the need for monetary stimulus.

Lanco Infratech seeks to sell four renewables assets

Lanco Infratech Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, is planning to sell 73 megawatt (MW) of four renewables assets and sought bids from interested buyers.

ADB approves $583 million loan to Reliance Power project

Reliance Power Ltd said Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million to develop its 750 MW power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh.

Airlines seen posting higher profits in 2017-18 on flight fare hikes

Airlines in India are expected to post better profits this financial year as they could raise fares because of limited capacity addition in the domestic market, a report said.

More Chinese lenders plan to file insolvency cases against RCom

Two major Chinese lenders plan to support a move by China Development Bank to put Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) into insolvency court as they seek to recover about $2 billion in debt. Read more

LIC premium income rises 12% to Rs1.48 trillion in April-September period

Total premium income at Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) rose nearly 12% in the six months ended September to Rs1.48 trillion, the state-run insurer said.