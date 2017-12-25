Experts’ views about India’s insurance sector in 2017

Arijit Basu, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd

The biggest change that will shape the industry going forward has been the listing of insurance companies. This is good even for customers because the focus will now shift on growing the embedded value that comprises customer centric metrics like low costs, improved persistency ratios and better protection. In that sense companies will now be more conscious and because listed companies comprise huge market share, unlisted companies will also have to follow the trend.

Naveen Tahilyani, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd

Demonetisation has led to the insurance industry growing retail weighted premium at 24% in the last 12 months. Two of the top three life insurers also listed in 2017 providing more opportunity for investors in the insurance space. Although the sector is trading at very high multiples, it should rationalise and come in line with experience in other markets. Quality metrics such as 13th month persistence and claims settlement also showed improvement during H1 FY17-18 vs H1 FY16-17 indicating the industry is increasingly doing the right things for the customers.

Rakesh Jain, executive director and chief executive officer, Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Undoubtedly the biggest change in 2017 has been the IPOs by some companies. General Insurance companies now have the opportunity of comparing themselves with more evolved companies in the financial services sector. This move is likely to increase visibility of such companies and bring in more transparency, which will ultimately benefit all the stakeholders, including customers.

Antony Jacob, chief executive officer, Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co. Ltd

Digitization, including use of artificial intelligence and internet of things with an aim to enhance customer experience at all touch points, innovations that address the savings and return mind-set of Indians and offer wellness based incentives, and government’s commitment towards Universal Health Coverage have marked 2017 in Indian health insurance sector