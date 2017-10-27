Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; ICICI Bank, ITC, Maruti Q2 results today

Asian markets open mixed on Friday. Photo: Hindustan Times

US equities end higher; Asian markets open mixed

US stocks closed higher on Thursday as the latest set of earnings reports gave investors a positive surprise.

Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Friday. Investors are likely to focus on earnings and European Central Bank (ECB) decision as euro tumbles.

IDFC-Shriram merger in trouble over valuation

Differences over the valuation of IDFC Ltd have come in the way of its proposed merger with Shriram Group to create a financial services company with combined revenue of $4 billion, reports Mint.

Air India privatisation: 14 firms pitch to become sale, legal advisers

As many as 14 firms have expressed interest to act as transaction and legal advisers to the government for the privatisation of Air India Ltd.

SBI starts bankruptcy process against Amtek Auto subsidiary

Three months after Amtek Auto Ltd was taken to the bankruptcy court, State Bank of India has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against its subsidiary Castex Technologies Ltd. Read more

Shoppers Stop Q2 loss at Rs21.80 crore

Retail chain Shoppers Stop reported a standalone net loss of Rs21.80 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September on account of lower sales and exceptional loss.

Yes Bank Q2 profit rises 25% at Rs1,002.73 crore

Yes Bank Ltd said net profit for the September quarter rose 25.1% due to higher net interest income and other income.

RIL becomes first Indian company to cross Rs6 trillion market cap

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross Rs6 trillion market capitalisation after its shares surged over 75% so far this year and hit a fresh lifetime high on Thursday.

Khadim India IPO opens on 2 November, price band at Rs745-750 per share

Footwear retailer Khadim India expects to raise Rs543 crore through an initial public offer (IPO) next month, with the company fixing a price band of Rs745-750 per share.

Earnings corner

ICICI Bank, IOC, ITC, Maruti Suzuki and PVR are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings on Friday.