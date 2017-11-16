Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, RIL, ONGC top gainers

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex opened in the green by rising 164 points on Thursday, buoyed by value-buying in select blue-chips at a time of firm Asian cues. The 30-share BSE index opened higher by 163.80 points, or 0.49%, at 32,924.24. Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 50.85 points, or 0.50%, to 10,168.90. All sectoral indices, including capital goods, oil and gas, consumer durables and healthcare, advanced by up to 0.60%. The Sensex had lost 554.12 points in the previous three sessions on subdued exports, higher inflation and muted second quarter earnings of some companies. Value-buying in recent losers and a better trend at other Asian markets triggered fresh spell of buying on the domestic bourses. Besides, a continued slide in crude oil prices drew investors’ attention, fuelling buying in oil marketing company stocks. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.50am: Suven Life Sciences Ltd said on Thursday that it was granted one product patent from Hong Kong, two product patents from India and one product patent from US, corresponding to new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Shares rose 3.28% to Rs197.

■ 10.14am: BSE Sensex rose 170.32 points, or 0.52%, to 32,930.76, while the Nifty 50 gained 41.50 points, or 0.41%, to 10,159.55.

■ 10.10am: Shares of 5Paisa Capital Ltd, the demerged entity of IIFL Holdings Ltd, made a weak debut on stock exchanges on Thursday. The company was listed at Rs650 on BSE and soon hit 5% lower circuit. On the NSE, it was trading at Rs380 per share, while, on the BSE, it was trading at Rs617.50 a share.

■ 10.08am: Shares of non banking financial companies were trading higher. Manappuram Finance Ltd rose 5%, JM Financial Services Ltd 3.5%, Muthoot Finance Ltd 2.7%, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd 1.5%, Ujjivan Finance 1.4%, Vakrangee Ltd 1.4%.

■ 10.05am: RBL Bank Ltd rose 1.2% to Rs510 after the bank said it acquired an additional 2.08% stake in Swadhaar Finserve, increasing its holding to 60.48%.

■ 9.26am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 132.36 points, or 0.40%, to 32,892.80, while the Nifty 50 rose 36.20 points, or 0.36%, to 10,154.25.

■ 9.23am: Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group companies falls further after Reliance Communications said it is not making any payment to lenders for time being. Reliance Communications fell 4%, Reliance Naval and Engineering 4.2%, Reliance Capital fell 1%, Reliance Power 1%, Reliance Infrastructure fell 0.5%.

■ 9.20am: Religare Enterprises Ltd hits 10% upper circuit for second sessions. The company on Tuesday said that its board has named S. Lakshminarayanan as its new executive chairman.

■ 9.17am: Videocon Industries Ltd hits 5% upper circuit for third sessions. The stock gained nearly 16% in the last three sessions and so far this year it fell 85%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.26 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.31 against the dollar, down 0.16% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.21.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 7.010% compared to its previous close of 7.017%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. China renminbi was down 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.10%, Japanese yen and China offshore were down 0.08% each. However, South Korean won was up 0.63%, Taiwan dollar 0.11% and Philippines peso 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.872, up 0.06% from its previous close of 93.813.

With input from PTI