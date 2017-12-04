Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim gains, Infosys, HDFC, Tata Motors top gainers
BSE Sensex trades higher by 60 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,150. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 3.16 pm ISTMT Educare denies stake sale
- 2.28 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.25 pm ISTSectoral indices
- 1.50 pm ISTBharti Airtel buys stake in Juggernaut Books
- 12.54 pm ISTMarket update
- 12.52 pm ISTSteel Strips Wheels shares jump on November sales data
- 11.51 am ISTMarket update
- 11.48 am IST63 Moons Technologies shares fall 5%
- 11.45 am ISTFiem Industries forms JV with Japanese companies, shares rise 12%
- 11.12 am ISTMarket update
- 11.10 am ISTMirc Electronics to raise Rs144 crore
- 10.22 am ISTWipro shares fall as it faces lawsuit in US
- 10.20 am ISTAlphageo India shares gain 2% on new order
- 10.18 am ISTMT Educare shares rise 5% on stake purchase news
- 9.35 am ISTMarket update
- 9.32 am ISTInfosys shares rise over 2% on CEO appointment
- 9.30 am ISTBiocon shares surge 10% on USFDA approval
- 9.28 am ISTTata Motors shares gain 2% on November sales numbers
- 9.17 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.13 am ISTBond yield little changed
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lower
- Mumbai: Stocks rose on Monday as sentiments were lifted by a rally in Infosys shares and stronger Asian shares after the passage of a tax bill by the US Senate on Saturday. Any gains in Indian shares are also likely to be capped ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Although the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold, investors will watch for any hints of a cut at the February meeting in its statement. “We had a positive opening in line with Asian peers. We also had some index heavyweights supporting positivity, putting a temporary stop to the negativity that we had seen late last week,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services. However, markets still look a little hesitant going into the last month of the year, he added. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 3.16 pm IST MT Educare denies stake saleMT Educare Ltd said in a BSE filing that it has not carried out any discussion or negotiations with Zee in connection with a stake sale. The company made the statement in response to an ET report that Zee may buy 42.78% in MT Educare. The company’s shares fell 2.21% to Rs79.80.
- 1.50 pm IST Bharti Airtel buys stake in Juggernaut BooksBharti Airtel Ltd said it has acquired, through its unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd., a strategic equity stake in Juggernaut Books. “The investment is in line with Airtel’s endeavour to build an open content ecosystem and bring world-class digital content to its customers,” said the company in a BSE filing. Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading 1.17% up at Rs488.90.
- 11.45 am IST Fiem Industries forms JV with Japanese companies, shares rise 12%Fiem Industries Ltd shares surged 12.3% to Rs949.80 after the company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Asian Industry Co. Ltd and Toyota Tsusho Corp. Japan to form a joint venture company in India to manufacture fuel pump module and IC connector assembly for two wheelers and three wheelers.
- 9.32 am IST Infosys shares rise over 2% on CEO appointmentInfosys Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs984.70 after the company appointed Salil Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director.
- 9.30 am IST Biocon shares surge 10% on USFDA approvalBiocon Ltd jumped 10.5% to Rs493 after the USFDA on Friday approved Mylan N.V. and Biocon Ltd’s biosimilar for Roche’s drug Herceptin, used in the treatment of breast and metastatic stomach cancer.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarIndian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of the key Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review. The rupee opened at 64.57 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.49 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Thursday’s close of 64.46. Markets were closed on Friday due to Eid-al-Fitr.
- 9.10 am IST Asian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading weaker as the dollar strengthens on the back of the U.S. tax plan. Japanese yen was down 0.51%, Philippines peso 0.51%, South Korean won 0.29%, China Offshore 0.24%, Singapore dollar 0.17%, Thai Baht 0.14%, Taiwan dollar 0.09%. However, Malaysian ringgit was up 0.18%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.092, up 0.22%, from its previous close of 92.885.
First Published: Mon, Dec 04 2017. 09 27 AM IST
