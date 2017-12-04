 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim gains, Infosys, HDFC, Tata Motors top gainers - Livemint
Last Modified: Mon, Dec 04 2017. 03 18 PM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim gains, Infosys, HDFC, Tata Motors top gainers

BSE Sensex trades higher by 60 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,150. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Monday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Stocks rose on Monday as sentiments were lifted by a rally in Infosys shares and stronger Asian shares after the passage of a tax bill by the US Senate on Saturday. Any gains in Indian shares are also likely to be capped ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Although the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold, investors will watch for any hints of a cut at the February meeting in its statement. “We had a positive opening in line with Asian peers. We also had some index heavyweights supporting positivity, putting a temporary stop to the negativity that we had seen late last week,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services. However, markets still look a little hesitant going into the last month of the year, he added. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 3.16 pm IST MT Educare denies stake saleMT Educare Ltd said in a BSE filing that it has not carried out any discussion or negotiations with Zee in connection with a stake sale. The company made the statement in response to an ET report that Zee may buy 42.78% in MT Educare. The company’s shares fell 2.21% to Rs79.80.
  • 2.28 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 63.69 points, or 0.19%, to 32,896.63, while the Nifty 50 rose 16.95 points, or 0.17%, to 10,138.75.
  • 2.25 pm IST Sectoral indicesSixteen out of 19 sectoral BSE indices were trading in positive territory led by the IT Index, which rose 1.85%. Other performers include teck 1.65%, metal, 0.78% and healthcare 0.74%. Meanwhile, energy was down 0.48% and consumer durables fell 0.28%.
  • 1.50 pm IST Bharti Airtel buys stake in Juggernaut BooksBharti Airtel Ltd said it has acquired, through its unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd., a strategic equity stake in Juggernaut Books. “The investment is in line with Airtel’s endeavour to build an open content ecosystem and bring world-class digital content to its customers,” said the company in a BSE filing. Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading 1.17% up at Rs488.90.
  • 12.54 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 105.33 points, or 0.32%, to 32,938.27, while the Nifty 50 rose 28.50 points, or 0.28%, to 10,150.30.
  • 12.52 pm IST Steel Strips Wheels shares jump on November sales dataSteel Strips Wheels Ltd shares surged 8.78% to Rs1097 after it said November total wheel RIM sales rose 8% to 13 lakh. The company said exports volumes grew by 22% in November.
  • 11.51 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 110.48 points, or 0.34%, to 32,943.42, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.70 points, or 0.30%, to 10,152.50.
  • 11.48 am IST 63 Moons Technologies shares fall 5%63 Moons Technologies Ltd fell 5% to Rs131.10 after Bombay high court upholds MCA order on merger of NSEL & 63 Moons.
  • 11.45 am IST Fiem Industries forms JV with Japanese companies, shares rise 12%Fiem Industries Ltd shares surged 12.3% to Rs949.80 after the company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Asian Industry Co. Ltd and Toyota Tsusho Corp. Japan to form a joint venture company in India to manufacture fuel pump module and IC connector assembly for two wheelers and three wheelers.
  • 11.12 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 97.77 points, or 0.30%, to 32,930.71, while the Nifty 50 rose 23.95 points, or 0.24%, to 10,145.75.
  • 11.10 am IST Mirc Electronics to raise Rs144 croreMirc Electronics Ltd rose 3% to Rs53.25 after the company said it will raise Rs144 crore via allotment of shares and warrants to non-promoter group (Ashish Kacholia and others) at Rs37.53 per share/warrant.
  • 10.22 am IST Wipro shares fall as it faces lawsuit in USWipro Ltd fell 2% to Rs284 after National Grid US files lawsuit against Wipro seeking damages of $140 million plus additional costs related to an ERP implementation project that began in 2009.
  • 10.20 am IST Alphageo India shares gain 2% on new orderAlphageo India Ltd rose 2% to Rs969.80 after the company said it got order worth Rs155 crore from Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd.
  • 10.18 am IST MT Educare shares rise 5% on stake purchase newsMT Educare Ltd rose 5% to Rs85.55 after ET reported that Zee planning to buy MT Educare’s promoter stake of 42.78% and will make an open offer for another 20% stake in the company.
  • 9.35 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 37.90 points, or 0.12%, to 32,795.04, while the Nifty 50 fell 21.25 points, or 0.21%, to 10,100.55.
  • 9.32 am IST Infosys shares rise over 2% on CEO appointmentInfosys Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs984.70 after the company appointed Salil Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director.
  • 9.30 am IST Biocon shares surge 10% on USFDA approvalBiocon Ltd jumped 10.5% to Rs493 after the USFDA on Friday approved Mylan N.V. and Biocon Ltd’s biosimilar for Roche’s drug Herceptin, used in the treatment of breast and metastatic stomach cancer.
  • 9.28 am IST Tata Motors shares gain 2% on November sales numbersTata Motors Ltd gained 2% to Rs406 after the company said its November sales up 58% year over year at 52,464 units.
  • 9.17 am IST Sensex, Nifty open higherBSE Sensex opened higher by 92.88 points, or 0.28%, to 32,925.82, while the Nifty 50 rose 44.65 points, or 0.44%, to 10,166.45.
  • 9.15 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarIndian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of the key Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review. The rupee opened at 64.57 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.49 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Thursday’s close of 64.46. Markets were closed on Friday due to Eid-al-Fitr.
  • 9.13 am IST Bond yield little changedThe 10-year bond yield was at 7.055%, compared to its previous close of 7.059%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.10 am IST Asian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading weaker as the dollar strengthens on the back of the U.S. tax plan. Japanese yen was down 0.51%, Philippines peso 0.51%, South Korean won 0.29%, China Offshore 0.24%, Singapore dollar 0.17%, Thai Baht 0.14%, Taiwan dollar 0.09%. However, Malaysian ringgit was up 0.18%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.092, up 0.22%, from its previous close of 92.885.
