Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies markets.

The rupee opened at 64.56 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, up 0.10% from its Friday’s close of 64.60.

More From Livemint »

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.543%, compared to its previous close of 6.532%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.43% or 133.91 points to 31,494.54. So far this year, it has risen 18%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.26%, while foreign investors bought $8.30 billion and $14.40 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher after stronger-than-expected June US employment data on Friday. South Korean won was up 0.48%, Taiwan dollar 0.16%, China renminbi 0.05%, Thai baht 0.05% and China offshore 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.19%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.003, down 0.01% from its previous close of 96.008.

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s testimony before the Congress will be in focus later this week as investors look for guidance of when Federal Reserve could start reducing its balance sheet.

Other Fed speakers include Lael Brainard, while there’s plenty of data releases. Retail sales, industrial output and business inventories may sway GDP (gross domestic product) forecasts and CPI could signal if disinflation is intensifying.

Bloomberg contributed this story