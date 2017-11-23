 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, insurance stocks fall - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Modified: Thu, Nov 23 2017. 10 01 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, insurance stocks fall

BSE Sensex trades little changed at 33,566, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened little changed on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. US Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed several policy makers were concerned about soft inflation, though many still saw a “near term” rate hike as warranted, Bloomberg reported. The shares of Sun Pharma, Lupin, Bharti Airtel rose, whereas the shares of Dr. Reddy’s and Asian Paints fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.26 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade flatBSE Sensex traded little changed at 33,566.60, up 5.05 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 edged down 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to 10,341.
  • 9.23 am ISTInsurance stocks trade lowerRecently listed Insurance companies trading lower. HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd fell 2%, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd 1%, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3.5% and Max Financial Services Ltd 2.6%.
  • 9.20 am ISTQuess Corp shares fall on Thomas Cook’s stake sale announcementQuess Corp. Ltd fell 6% to Rs858.85 after Thomas Cook said it will sell up to 75 lakh shares (5.4%) in Quess Corp. via an offer for sale, at Rs800 per share, on 23-24 November. Thomas Cook India Ltd shares rose 4%.
  • 9.17 am ISTVideocon shares fall 3%Videocon Industries Ltd fell 3% to Rs12.25. On Wednesday, IFCI sold 22.50 lakh shares or 0.8% equity stake at Rs12.82 each in the company.
  • 9.15 am ISTRupee trades marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies markets. The rupee opened at 64.85 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.81 a dollar, up 0.13% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.93.
  • 9.13 am IST10-year bond yield fallsThe 10-year bond yield was at 6.946%, compared to its previous close of 6.958%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade higherAsian currencies were trading higher as dollar weakened on the latest US Federal Reserve minutes, which showed some policy makers expressing concern over low inflation. China renminbi was up 0.27%, while Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and China offshore rose 0.07% each. However, Japanese yen was down 0.13% and Taiwan dollar 0.11%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.21, down 0.01% from its previous close of 93.220.
First Published: Thu, Nov 23 2017. 09 47 AM IST

Latest News »

Mark to Market »