Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 09 46 PM IST

Vijaya Bank to raise Rs1,000 crore in QIP

Vijaya Bank launched a Rs1,000-crore institutional sale of shares with a floor price of Rs66.36 per share, offering a discount of up to 5% on the floor price for the QIP
PTI
Vijaya bank board had decided to go for the QIP at its meeting on 9 May, for which the shareholders had given their ascent on 23 June. Photo: Mint
Vijaya bank board had decided to go for the QIP at its meeting on 9 May, for which the shareholders had given their ascent on 23 June. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: State-run lender Vijaya Bank on Monday launched a Rs1,000-crore institutional sale of shares with a floor price of Rs66.36 per share.

The Bengaluru-based bank can offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price for the qualified institutions placement (QIP) of shares, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank board had decided to go for the QIP at its meeting on 9 May, for which the shareholders had given their ascent on 23 June.

The QIP committee on Monday approved the opening of the share sale immediately, it said. The bank scrip closed 2.17% up at Rs70.75 a piece on the BSE on Monday as against a 0.49% gains in the benchmark.

First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 09 46 PM IST
Topics: Vijaya Bank Vijaya Bank QIP fundraising share sale floor price

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share