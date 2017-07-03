19.4% increase in users of ITR e-filing website

Till 30 May 2017, more than 63 million users had registered on the income tax department’s e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

This year, too, the trend of the past few years continued—the number of registered users has increased.This year the jump was 19.41%, from about 53 million at end of May 2016. In May 2016, the increase was slightly more at 21.50% over May 2015, and the year before that this was at 18.72%. The biggest jump in the past few years, however, has been 33.86%, in 2014 over the number of registered users in 2013.

Overall, the number of registered users has more than doubled in just 4 years—the number has gone up 130.60% between May of 2017 and 2013, when it was around 27 million.

There are a few factors responsible for this quantum jump. The main reason is that from assessment year (AY)2013-14 onwards, the income tax department has made e-filing mandatory for all taxpayers whose total income exceeds Rs5 lakh in a financial year, as well as for those who had to receive any tax refund. However, the number of registered users does not mean that as many returns are filed. During the last assessment year (2016-17), 52.8 million returns were filed compared to 43.3 million in AY2015-16—this is an increase of 21.97%.

This includes all the types of tax returns, but a sizable chunk is ITR1. Out of the total number of returns filed, in AY2015-16, 41.4% were just ITR1, and 40.58% in AY 2016-17. ITR1 is the tax return form for individuals who have salaries as the primary source of income.

You too can register on the website by providing your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and other required details. Once registered, you can use the e-filing website for various transactions with the tax department, such as filing of returns, responding to tax notices and tracking refunds.