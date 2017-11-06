Paradise Papers: Shares of Jindal Steel, Videocon, others down up to 2%

As per reports, in all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.

New Delhi: Shares of Jindal Steel, Essar Shipping and few other firms fell on Monday by up to 2.3% amid reports that their names have cropped up in the leaked list of ‘Paradise Papers’ of companies.

The scrip of Jindal Steel and Power fell by 2.32%, Essar Shipping lost 2% and Videocon Industries went down by 1.82% on BSE. Also, shares of Sun TV Network fell by 1.74%, GMR Infrastructure declined by 1.57% and Apollo Tyres dipped 0.88%.

As per reports, in all, there are 714 Indians in the tally. The Paradise Papers is an investigation into offshore and banking assets carried out by the Indian Express with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).