Rupee opens lower against US dollar

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Tuesday weakened against the US dollar tracking losses in the Asian currencies market.

The rupee opened at 64.80 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.85 against the dollar, down 0.19% from its Monday’s close of 64.72.

The BSE benchmark index rose 0.11%, or 35.48 points, to 32,669.12. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 21%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.744% compared to its previous close of 6.734%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.61%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $4.83 billion and $21.72 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower as dollar gained after Bloomberg reported that economist John Taylor was said to make a favourable impression on President Trump during an interview for the position of US Federal Reserve chairman, while the prospects of former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh faded.

South Korean won was down 0.34%, China offshore spot 0.21%, Singapore dollar 0.20%, China renminbi 0.18%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.13% and Thai baht 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.11%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.337, up 0.03% from its previous close of 93.312.