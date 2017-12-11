Opening bell: Asian markets trade mixed; Tata Steel, Infosys, Maruti in news

Asian markets trade mixed on Monday. Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Asian markets open subdued

Asian markets opened mixed. Investors remained cautious following the recent run-up in the markets and ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, reports Bloomberg. Over the weekend, US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 at 2,651 points is up 0.55%.

Thyssenkrupp makes offer to workers for Tata Steel deal

Thyssenkrupp AG has offered workers commitments on jobs and investments to get union backing for its deal with Tata Steel to merge their European steel operations, reports Reuters.

Infosys troubles linger on

The troubles that have rocked Infosys over the past year show no signs of going away in a hurry amid growing suspicion that a very senior official in the company is probably behind the latest letter to securities regulator Sebi seeking to nix the company’s petition to settle through the consent route the disclosure lapses, reports The Telegraph.

Suzuki’s electric vehicle tie-ups aim to aid Maruti

Suzuki Motor Corp. is trying to insulate its Indian unit from the risks involved in developing electric vehicles even as the outcome of such efforts will benefit Maruti Suzuki India Ltd directly, reports Mint.

Tata Motors reaches fourth spot in domestic car market

Tata Motors Ltd has reached halfway in its ambitious target of becoming the third-biggest car player in the domestic market, reports Business Standard. According to the report, the company has risen one notch in the pecking order to occupy the fourth position.

UltraTech to invest Rs1,850 crore in new cement plant in Rajasthan

UltraTech Cement Ltd plans to set up a 3.5-million-tonne-per-annum integrated cement plant in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs1,850 crore, reports The Hindu Business Line. The plant is expected to commence production by June 2020, the report adds.

PNB, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank likely to launch QIPs this month

At least three state-run lenders—Punjab National Bank (PNB), Syndicate Bank and Indian Bank—are likely to launch their qualified institutional placement (QIP) offerings in the coming weeks, reports Mint. Collectively, these banks are targeting to raise around Rs6,000-7,000 crore, the report adds.

Rahul Gandhi to be named Congress president today

Finally, Rahul Gandhi is set to be named as the next president of the Congress on Monday, a role that will need him to take along the old guard while breathing new life into the party, reports Mint.