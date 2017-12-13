10-year bond yield surges on higher inflation, rupee weakens against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.52%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought $8.22 billion and $22.99 billion in equity and debt, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The 10-year bond yield on Wednesday surged further for the fifth session to hit a fresh 17-month high after sharper-than-expected acceleration of consumer price index (CPI) inflation reduced calls for further monetary easing in the near term. Meanwhile, the rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar.

Analysts believe slowing factory output with higher inflation also raised concerns on economic growth.

At 9.15am, the 10-year bond yield was at 7.255%, a level last seen on 21 July 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.185%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

CPI rose to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November due to continued surge in onion and tomato prices. Food inflation jumped to 4.4% driven by higher vegetables inflation to 22.5% from 7.5% in October. Core inflation increased to 3.8% from 3.6% a month ago.

“CPI inflation print is slightly negative for rates markets as it came in higher than market expectations. That said, with the RBI likely to remain on a prolonged pause, we expect developments on fiscal policy to be the main driver of bond markets,” said Nomura Research, in a report.

Factory output data slowed to 2.2% in October from 4.14% in September.

“The growth-inflation mix continues to remain worrying and isn’t encouraging for the central bank to move rates on either side. The possibility that the RBI could cut rates has substantially receded with greater upside risks looming over the inflation trajectory for remaining FY18,” said HSBC Global Research, in a report to its investors.

Bond yields are already under pressure and have risen over 70 basis points since the end of July on concern over high bond supply and potentially wider fiscal deficit due to higher crude oil prices and reduction of goods and services tax on some items last month.

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.56 a dollar, down 0.25% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.40. The rupee opened at 64.52 a dollar.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.52%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought $8.22 billion and $22.99 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.01%, or 1.74 points, to 33,229.73. So far this year, it has gained 26%.

The government will issue wholesale price inflation (WPI) data on Thursday. A Bloomberg survey shows that WPI will be at 3.8% in November compared to 3.59% in October.

Traders will also be cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve outcome on 14 December. Analysts expect the US Fed to raise interest rates for the third time in 2017, which will mark the fifth rate hike since the financial crisis. This will be the final rate hike of outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen’s tenure.